Pine Bluff, circa 1920: Robert Carnahan, owner of a Kentucky coal mine, moved to Pine Bluff and built for his family of 10 the large Tudor-style house at 1200 S. Laurel St. in 1919. Carnahan was also a banker and owned a lumber company. He drowned while swimming at Atkins Lake in 1928. Today the home is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203