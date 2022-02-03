Arkansas reports 43 more covid deaths; new daily cases continue to decline

Arkansas posted its biggest daily increase in coronavirus deaths in more than four months on Thursday. The Arkansas Department of Health reported 43 more covid-19 deaths, raising the official death toll since March 2020 to 9,733.

The deaths are reported as the state's numbers of new cases and hospitalized virus patients continue to recede from the record levels they reached during a surge powered by the omicron variant.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by 70, to 1,605. It was the third consecutive daily decrease in hospitalizations, and the largest one-day drop in the number hospitalized since Sept. 17.

The state's count of cases rose by 4,213, which was smaller by 401 than the increase a day earlier and down more than 1,800 from the increase the previous Thursday.

"The 43 deaths in today’s report are unfortunately the highest we’ve seen during the Omicron surge," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet. "Declining new cases and a large decrease in hospitalizations are good news, but we still need to work to protect ourselves and each other."

The increase in deaths on Thursday was the largest in a single day since Aug. 24, when the number rose by 45 amid a wave of infections from the delta variant.

The state's record for a single-day increase is the 66 deaths recorded on Dec. 29, 2020.

Because it can take weeks or months for deaths to be reported to the Health Department, health officials have said they expect the average number of deaths reported each day to continue climbing even as cases and hospitalizations fall from the heights they reached last month.

The average daily increase in the state's new-case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Thursday to 3,975, which was less than half the all-time high of 9,122 it reached the week ending Jan. 16.

It was the first time the average had been below 4,000 since the week ending Jan. 4.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 3,947, to 49,764, dropping below 50,000 for the first time since Jan. 6.

Except for Saturday and Sunday, when the Health Department didn’t release new numbers as it switched to a new data system, the reported total has fallen every day since it reached a record 102,576 on Jan. 22.

After rising a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell Thursday by 16, to 230.

More details in Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.