Artwork by Moore focus of exhibition

An exhibition at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC), 701 S. Main St., showcases the work of noted Memphis artist Carl E. Moore, whose work comments on race and identity.

“PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes by Carl E. Moore” features more than 30 pieces from the artist’s most recent body of work.

The exhibition will be on view today through April 30 in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery at ASC. A joint reception for “PAUSE” and Meikel Church’s exhibition “Was It Ever Real?” is planned for 5-7 p.m. March 3. The “PAUSE” exhibition is sponsored by Relyance Bank, according to a news release.

Moore’s paintings comment on a culture fraught with anti-Black rhetoric and sentiment, where the physical and psychological ramifications of racism seep into the private lives of the community he depicts, ASC Curator Jessica Lenehan said.

“Using flat imagery and bold colors, Moore’s subjects fill their spaces, giving a sense of being overwhelmed,” she said. “Amongst the grief, some images speak of resilience and strength. The subjects gaze out at the viewer, confronting the audience in the same way Moore asks us to confront the systemic oppression around us.” His work deals with color and identity, Moore said.

“My goal is to compare social ideologies about race, stereotypes, and belief systems to everyday colors and the perception of these colors in our environment,” he said.

The exhibition title “PAUSE” reflects the status of the characters in the work, Moore said.

The artwork depicts “People living in their community, living their lives and in their spaces, as Black Americans living in a PAUSED position, waiting,” Moore said.

“Waiting for the next headline or event to happen. Waiting for the next justified police shooting or the next unexplained act of violence. Waiting for the most recent statistical data about high unemployment or the next random report on unequal health care for Black women. Waiting for the next apology for a recently discovered history of wrongdoing or waiting for gentrification, redlining, redistricting, or redevelopment to claim Black neighborhoods,” he said.

“The artwork acts as a collective group of people living in one community, but at the same time, these could be people anywhere,” Moore said. “The work moves from simple day-to-day activities to sometimes intense and unpredictable situations, where people PAUSE for the outcome.” Moore earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in art and studio practice, and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in illustration, graphic design, and painting, both from the Memphis College of Art. He was born and raised at Canton, Miss.

Recent solo exhibitions include 2019’s “At Your Discretion” at ArtUp Gallery at Memphis and 2018’s “… and Justice for All” at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art and the University of Mississippi at Oxford.

His accolades include receiving the 2019-20 Tennessee Artist Fellowship from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts at Austin Peay State University. And in 2020, Moore was chosen for a 10-month residency with Crosstown Arts in Memphis.

As part of ASC’s digital series “Inside the Arts,” an interview with Moore will be viewable on ASC’s Facebook page (facebook.com/asc701/) and website (asc701.org) at 5 p.m. Thursday. “Inside the Arts” is supported in part by the Harold S. Seabrook Charitable Trust.

For details on Moore and his art, visit carlemoore.com.

“A Storm is Coming” is among works in “PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes by Carl E. Moore.” The exhibition by the noted Memphis artist opens today at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. (Special to The Commercial/Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas)





