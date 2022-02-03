Benefits With Friends: Champagne, chocolates champion children

Ooh! La, la! Chocolate & Wine Pairing Dinner

Who: Jackson L. Graves Foundation

What: Proceeds from the annual tasting help support the nonprofit organization’s projects and mission.

When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10

Where: The Garden Room in Fayetteville

Tickets: $100 and a limited number of corporate tables are available for $1,100

Attire: Dressy casual

Information: (479) 799-9592 or jacksongraves.org

The 13th annual, Ooh! La, la! Chocolate & Wine Pairing dinner to benefit the Jackson L. Graves Foundation is set for Feb. 10 at The Garden Room in Fayetteville.

Organizers say the evening will begin with a champagne and chocolate reception at 6:30 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. by "three decadent chocolate-inspired courses prepared by Chef Matt Boring of Springdale, each paired with a fine wine."

Proceeds from the evening help support the nonprofit organization's projects and mission, which is, "to provide family-centered care in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) environment to make trying times as comfortable, complete, hopeful and peaceful as possible."

The foundation focuses on bolstering NICU nurses through its Audrey Harris Vision Project, which includes providing continuing education and professional development at the annual Audrey Harris Neonatal Conference of Northwest Arkansas, held in September. The 2021 conference saw some 130 nurses from four states and 10 hospitals, according to Audre Darling, foundation executive director. The group also provides scholarships for regional head nurses to attend national conferences.

Other foundation projects include helping support the stabilization room at Washington Regional Women and Infants Center; purchasing specialized equipment for Willow Creek Women's Clinic; and supporting Arkansas Children Hospital's social services and providing books for the reading program.

Seating is limited to 120 guests. Attire is dressy casual. Reservations must be made and payment received to guarantee seating. Pricing is $100 per person. A limited number of corporate tables are available for $1,100.

Reservations and payment may be made through jacksongraves.org or by calling (479) 799-9592.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com

