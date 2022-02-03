Central Arkansas restaurants close due to winter weather

Restaurants throughout Central Arkansas have closed or altered their hours Thursday due to the winter storm hitting the state. Here is a partial list.

• Big Orange is closed for lunch at all locations. The restaurant has locations at 207 N. University Ave, Ste. 100 in Little Rock, 17809 Chenal Pkwy in Little Rock and 2203 S. Promenade Blvd. in Rogers.

• Camp Taco, 822 E. 6th St. in Little Rock, is closed for lunch due to inclement weather. The restaurant plans to reopen “when we feel it is safe for our employees and guests.”

• Heights Taco & Tamale Co., 5805 Kavanaugh Blvd in Little Rock, is closed for lunch.

• Hideaway Pizza is closed at all locations. Arkansas locations include North Little Rock, Benton, Conway and Fort Smith.

• Hillcrest Little Bakery, 203 N. Van Buren in St. Little Rock, will be closed for inclement weather and will reopen Friday.

• Loblolly Creamery at 1423 Main St. in Little Rock and its Benton location known as “Just Ice Cream” at 115 N. Market St. are closed Thursday.

• Local Lime is closed for lunch at all locations. The eatery has locations at 17815 Chenal Pkwy in Little Rock and 2103 S. Promenade Blvd. Ste. 10100 in Rogers.

• Lost Forty Brewing, 501 Byrd St. in Little Rock, is closed for lunch.

• Patio Cafe, 1156 Front St. in Conway, is closed.

• Stoby's Restaurant, 805 Donaghey Ave. in Conway and 405 W Parkway Dr. in Russellville, is closed.

• Toad Suck Bucks, 11 Roaring River Loop in Toad Suck, is closed Thursday: “We’ll take a look at the road situation Thursday night and make a call about being open on Friday,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

• ZAZA Fine Salad + Wood-Oven Pizza Co., 5600 Kavanaugh Blvd. in Little Rock and 1050 Ellis Ave. in Conway, all locations are closed for lunch.