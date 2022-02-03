Christian rock band Needtobreathe sets May 6 show at North Little Rock arena

Christian rock band Needtobreathe brings its “Mystery Acoustic Tour” to North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena, 7 p.m. May 6. Patrick Droney is the “special guest.”

Tickets —$35-$79.50 plus service charges — go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 via Ticketmaster.com.

The Seneca, S.C.-based band — Bear Rinehart (lead vocals, guitar, piano), Seth Bolt (backing vocals, bass), Josh Lovelace (backing vocals, keyboards), Randall Harris (drums, percussion) and Tyler Burkum (guitar) — is touring to promote its most recent album, 2021’s “Into the Mystery.”







