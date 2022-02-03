Corning man dies in Greene County collision

One person was killed and another injured in a collision in rural Greene County on Tuesday, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

William Dawsey, 49, of Corning, died of injuries suffered just after 2 p.m. Tuesday when his 2010 Toyota ran into another vehicle that failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 49 and Arkansas 69.

Dawsey's Toyota struck the 2022 Kia on the front driver's side, injuring the driver, Nigeria Hooks, 24, of Jonesboro.

Troopers reported the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.