County courthouse, schools closed today

Due to the inclement weather forecast, Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel school districts will pivot to virtual learning today, and the Jefferson County Courthouse will be closed for the day.

The Pine Bluff district said in a statement it will use an alternative method of instruction, or AMI, day and follow its remote learning schedule. The district will offer updates on its website and social media outlets.

"Please take care and be safe," the district said in the statement.

Watson Chapel schools said in an alert it will make a decision today on whether to remain in virtual learning for Friday. "Stay safe and warm," the announcement closed.