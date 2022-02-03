Covid funds for jail move to county vote

An appropriation ordinance to transfer and appropriate funds from the American Rescue Plan to fund the adult jail was approved to send to the full Jefferson County Quorum Court during their regular meeting Tuesday.

Several Justices of the Peace attended via Zoom, including Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson, who said many were out due to covid-19. The remainder met in person under the rotunda to allow social distancing.

According to the appropriation, $273,230 from the American Rescue Plan will move to the Special Projects line of the jail budget. Those funds will be used to make improvements inside the detention center.

The guidelines for the use of the ARPA include capital improvement designed to mitigate the spread of covid-19, in which Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. and his team identified areas of improvement.

The funds will be used to replace security cameras. According to Woods, the majority of the cameras are no longer working and the facility is not able to monitor staff and detainees as well as record incidents for review.

According to Woods, the replacement of operational cameras will allow for more efficient medical isolation, mental health, self-harm risk and suicide watch protocols.

Another improvement to the facility includes repairs to 18-gauge stainless steel panels in the Misdemeanor 2 pod to prevent detainees from escaping or concealing illicit contraband. According to Woods, pipe and ductwork above the ceilings within the internal sanitation facilities are accessible to the detainees.

The interior glass and trap doors within the detainee housing area will also be serviced. Woods said the current glass as well as the trap doors within the housing areas that separate detainees in medical isolation from the general population or areas within the detention center that is used to quarantine are damaged.

The installation of Lexi glass, according to Woods, will provide a protective barrier for staff and detainees from inhaling disease-producing germs and the potential outbreak of serious airborne infectious diseases.

Woods has received quotes for all requested projects totaling $273,230.

An appropriation ordinance to create a County General Reserve Fund, Road Reserve Fund and a Detention Facility Reserve fund was approved to send the Quorum Court.

An amount of $8000,000 will be transferred to each of the reserve funds.

"These funds are a total package or totality of the reserve funds. We just broke it down to different departments," Robinson explained. "Those departments will still have to come through the Quorum Court for the use of those reserves."

According to Robinson the reserves are set up for emergency situations only and are not an operating budget.

"We still maintain an adequate cash budget for the county to continue to operate in a manner that it should," he said. "We looked at the cash balance on hand and moved a modest amount to create these reserves."

Robinson said the county currently has between $3.5 million and $4 million in reserve funds.

"We started out with $30,000 when I first took office to now being up to almost $4 million," said Robinson. "I think we have done very well in bouncing back."

The justices of the peace will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.