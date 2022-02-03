Covid test halts trial of Floyd-case officers





ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's rights was abruptly suspended Wednesday after one defendant tested positive for covid-19.

Judge Paul Magnuson said the trial for J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao won't resume until Monday. They are accused of depriving Floyd of his rights when they failed to give him medical aid as former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the Black man's neck for 9½ minutes while Floyd was handcuffed.

Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene in the May 2020 killing that triggered protests worldwide and a reexamination of racism and policing.

The judge said one of the defendants tested positive but didn't name him. A news release from the courthouse identified the person only as a "case participant."

Reporters in the courtroom said Kueng and Thao were there, while Lane was not. Lane's attorney declined to say whether his client had covid-19.

The court's news release said the person would be tested again before the trial resumes, as will all other case participants who had been near that person.

To ensure social distancing, Magnuson set limits on who can be in the courtroom.

That includes allowing only four pool reporters plus a sketch artist, along with a limited number of family and friends of the officers and Floyd.

The public and other journalists are allowed to watch a closed-circuit TV feed in separate rooms.

Everyone entering the courtroom is asked about symptoms.

Masks are mandatory for most people in the courthouse, as they are in public buildings across St. Paul and neighboring Minneapolis. The judge made an exception for himself, citing a chronic lung condition, and for witnesses when they're testifying, so that their voices aren't muffled.

He rejected a request from an emergency room doctor who wanted to keep his mask on while testifying.

The courthouse is otherwise closed and has been fenced off because of security concerns. Most other federal court proceedings in Minnesota are being conducted by video or teleconference because of the pandemic, while state courts are using a mix of in-person and remote proceedings.

Testimony so far has come from the government's witnesses, with defense attorneys expected to call witnesses later. Lane's attorney has said his client will testify, but it's not known if the other officers will.

Floyd, 46, struggled with officers when they tried to put him in a police vehicle and after they put him on the ground. Kueng knelt on Floyd's back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back.

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court last year and pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge. He remains in prison.

Lane, Kueng and Thao also face a separate state trial in June on charges alleging that they aided and abetted murder and manslaughter.

All three have been free on bail since shortly after they were charged in June 2020.







