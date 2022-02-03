Marriage Licenses

Paul Sanders, 42, and Alyisia Osborn, 34, both of Little Rock.

Bradley Campbell, 33, and Brittany Stacy, 36, both of Jacksonville.

Carlos Paniagua Pinones, 34, and Karem Cruz Estrada, 37, both of North Little Rock.

Jay Morgan, 52, of Little Rock and Barbie Garza, 50, of North Little Rock.

Dereak Evans, 49, and Johnette Cathey, 50, both of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

22-355. Timothy Porter v. Camille Porter.

22-356. Lawrence Anderson v. Katrina Carrigen.

22-357. Jennifer Beagley v. Robert Beagley.

GRANTED

20-3614. Jeremy Crockett v. Ashley Crockett.

21-597. Brittany Jackson v. Nicholas Jackson.

21-2381. Kenneth Holland v. Brandi Alanwa.

21-2577. Laquetta Gray v. Ryan Summons Sr.

21-2879. Tanya Harris v. Timothy Collins.

21-3337. Angela Graves v. Roy Graves.

21-3458. Jessica Thompson v. Aurelio Bethea.

21-3531. Brandon Mathis v. Chelsea Mathis.

21-3552. Jonathan Shepherd v. Katty Ramirez.

21-3833. Elisabeth Rogers v. Jason Rogers.

22-6. Jessica Middleton v. Derek Middleton.