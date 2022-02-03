Disaster aid sites see hours adjusted

Disaster recovery centers in northeast Arkansas will modify their hours because of winter weather, the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency jointly announced Wednesday.

The disaster recovery center at the Diaz City Hall in Newport in Jackson County, originally scheduled to close permanently on Friday, will not reopen. It closed permanently as of Wednesday, according to the state and federal agencies.

Disaster recovery centers in Monette and Trumann will be closed today, with delayed starts on Friday. Times will be announced.

The disaster recovery centers were set up to provide in-person help to people who were affected by storms and tornadoes that hit the state Dec. 10-11. The Biden administration had declared Arkansas a federal disaster area, securing funding and other support for those affected and eligible.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said 10 tornadoes were confirmed in Arkansas, including an EF4 that began in Arkansas and an EF3 in northern Mississippi County that led to the bulk of that weekend's damage. The state's two fatalities were in Monette and Leachville.

The two disaster recovery centers are located at:

• Craighead County: First Baptist Church of Monette, 18847 Arkansas 18, Monette. It closes permanently at 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the state and federal agencies.

• Poinsett County: Parkview Missionary Baptist Church, 104 N. Parkview Drive, Trumann.

The latest information is available at fema.gov/disaster/4633. Information is also available on Twitter at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management's Twitter account is twitter.com/AR_emergencies, its Facebook page is at facebook.com/ARemergencies, and its Instagram is instagram.com/ar_emergencies/.