Domino's shakes up its deliveries

Domino's is giving $3 tips to pizza delivery drivers -- that is, to its own customers. Faced with a shortage of workers, the chain this week began offering to pay its patrons to order carryout instead of delivery.

A new ad promoting the campaign shows a woman picking up pizza for her family. As she finishes the errand, she morphs into a Domino's driver, complete with the familiar visor-topped uniform and a car decked with the company's signature hood sign. "You're no longer just a customer, you're a delivery driver," a narrator says. "And we believe every great delivery driver deserves a tip."

The deal lets customers placing online orders claim a $3 credit toward a future online order.

The move comes as the world's largest pizza chain -- like so many other businesses across the United States -- struggles to meet its staffing needs. Finding delivery drivers, in particular, has been a challenge for Domino's. Chief Executive Officer Richard Allison last year partly blamed the lack of drivers for the company's first decline in same-store sales in a decade, which led to a decline in the company's share price.

In an October earnings call, Allison said Domino's would focus on growing its carryout business, according to reports, to lessen its dependence on delivery.

Domino's, which relies on its own drivers rather than such third-party delivery services as DoorDash or Grubhub, has previously used unusual marketing campaigns to highlight the delivery fees that such services charge. In November, it gave some of its own delivery customers gift certificates to be redeemed directly at independent restaurants nearby to call attention to the hit that mom-and-pop restaurants have taken because of the delivery fees, which eat into their profits.

And last year, Domino's gave away menu items with some of its delivery orders, contrasting its "surprise frees" with the "surprise fees" associated with delivery services.

The Domino's delivery driver dearth isn't an anomaly. Businesses across the country are struggling to meet their labor needs. Eight percent of the country's workforce quit their jobs between August and October of last year.

Workers have more job opportunities, and are often leaving jobs for those with better pay, benefits and flexibility. Many companies are responding by attempting to lessen their dependence on some workers, as Domino's is with its drivers, and offer better pay or other incentives to attract and keep staffers.