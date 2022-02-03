EDITORIAL: Military code

The United States military is sometimes called a Southern institution. That's not to say that all kinds of soldiers and airmen don't come from Alaska and Maine. The military is also sometimes called a male institution. And that's not to say that there aren't all kinds of females serving their country in uniform.

But singing cadences in formation about guts and blood and dying when your parachute doesn't open, and chanting "To Kill! To Kill! To Kill!" when somebody with stripes demands to know the Spirit of the Bayonet, well, those are boy things. Not that the dangerous sex can't participate, but coming up with that stuff is more likely to be the product of the all-male barracks downstairs.

Since the military went from being an all-white, all-male, all-(officially)-straight outfit, cultural changes have made it better. Which tends to happen when you increase any applicant pool by two-, three- or four-fold.

Still, problems exist. Even in the best outfits. Because, being a Southern institution, most of the people in uniform are real ladies and gentlemen--and some of the people weren't raised right.

That's okay, most of the time. Because a good drill sergeant and a good first sergeant can complete the raising/training. A competent company commander can also help. So does the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Now the president of the United States, and commander-in-chief of its armed forces, has signed an executive order adding to the UCMJ, making sexual harassment a crime under military law.

The surprising part of this story: Some of us assumed that sexual harassment was already a crime in the U.S. military. It might not be out here in the civilian world, but there are all kinds of laws and rules in garrison that don't apply to civilian life. (Try using your First Amendment right to free speech in formation; try informing the senior drill sergeant at Basic Training that he can't go through your locker because you are secure in your persons, houses, papers and effects.) So while sexual harassment can net you a lawsuit and legal bills out here in the world, we assumed it was already illegal for those in uniform.

That it took until 2022 to make it so seems . . . unseemly. Good on the president for taking this long-delayed step.

Under the new executive order, troops can now be charged under Article 134 of the UCMJ. Until now, commanders and prosecutors could only rely on other parts of military law to punish such behavior, such as charging troopers with dereliction of duty or maltreatment of subordinates.

Eric Carpenter, a former Army lawyer who's now a professor at Florida International University, told The Wall Street Journal that President Biden's order "cleans things up for prosecutors. Before, if there was a gap in the law, they had to draft their own charging language. It also puts service members on notice that the president and the Department of Defense are taking these issues seriously." And heavens, it took long enough.

So those are the orders. As with all orders, follow them or pack your bags, gentlemen. And you should have known better anyway.

That is all. Fall out.