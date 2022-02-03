Emergency contact information

Utilities
• Bentonville Electric Department, https://www.bentonvillear.com/194/Electric, 479-271-3135 ext. 2 or 800-286-1262
• Black Hills Energy, https://www.blackhillsenergy.com/, 800-563-0012, @bhenergy, https://www.facebook.com/blackhillsenergy
• Carroll Electric Cooperative, https://www.carrollecc.com/, 800-432-9720, @carrollelectric, https://www.facebook.com/ElectricCooperativesofArk/
• Liberty Utilities, https://libertyutilities.com/, 1-800-206-2300, @plugintoliberty, https://www.facebook.com/LibertyUtilitiesCentral/
• OGE Energy Corp., https://oge.com, 800-522-6870, @OGandE, https://www.facebook.com/OGEpower
• Ozarks Electric Cooperative, https://www.ozarksecc.com/outage, 800-521-6322, @ozarkselectric, https://www.facebook.com/OzarksElectric/
• Siloam Springs Electric Department, https://www.siloamsprings.com/182/Electric, 479-524-4118
• Southwestern Electric Power Co., https://www.swepco.com/outages/report/, 888-218-3919, @swepconews, https://www.facebook.com/SWEPCO/
Weather
• National Weather Service, https://www.weather.gov/
• NWS Tulsa, Okla., https://www.weather.gov/tsa/, sr-tsa.webmaster@noaa.gov, 918-838-7838, @NWSTulsa, https://www.facebook.com/NWSTulsa
• NWS Little Rock, https://www.weather.gov/lzk/, sr-lzk.webmaster@noaa.gov, 501-834-0308, @NWSLittleRock, https://www.facebook.com/NWSLittleRock
• NWS Springfield, Mo., https://www.weather.gov/sgf/, contact.sgf@noaa.gov, 417-863-8028, @NWSSpringfield, https://www.facebook.com/NWSSpringfield
• AccuWeather, https://accuweather.com, 814-235-8600, @BreakingWeather, https://www.facebook.com/AccuWeather/
• The Weather Channel, https://weather.com, @weatherchannel, https://www.facebook.com/TheWeatherChannel/
Roads
• Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, https://www.idrivearkansas.com, 800-245-1672 or 501-569-2374, @myARDOT, https://www.facebook.com/myARDOT/
• Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, https://www.odot.org, 405-425-2385, @OKDOT, https://www.facebook.com/OKDOT
• Missouri Department of Transportation, https://www.modot.org, 888-275-6636, @MoDOT_Southwest, https://www.facebook.com/MoDOTStatewide
• Kansas Department of Transportation, https://www.ksdot.org, 800-585-7623, @KSDOTHQ, https://www.facebook.com/KSDOTHQ
Emergency management
• Benton County Emergency Management, https://www.bentoncountyar.gov/emergency-management, 479-271-1004, DEMcontact@bentoncountyar.gov
• Washington County Emergency Management, https://www.washingtoncountyar.gov/residents/my-home/emergency-management, 479-444-1722
Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette