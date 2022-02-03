Fort Smith directors OK police crime, intelligence analyst position

FORT SMITH -- The Police Department will continue to have the data it needs to combat crime trends and help officers in the field in real time, according to the police chief.

City directors Tuesday unanimously approved the department's request to amend the city's budget and authorize money from the general fund to hire a police crime and intelligence analyst. The department had been spending the money on a contract for crime analysis.

Police Chief Danny Baker said crime analysis has been an important tool to provide the best public safety services over the last several years. He said it became more important with the bi-weekly computer statistics review process implemented by the department's previous chief.

The U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance defines computer statistics -- or CompStat -- as a performance management system used to reduce crime and achieve other law enforcement goals. It emphasizes information sharing, responsibility and accountability by providing timely and accurate information and rapidly deploying resources, among other things.

"It was the CompStat review process that helped to be so successful during the 2019 flood," Baker said. "Having real time, relevant data at our fingertips, compiled and presented in a way that's meaningful to the issues officers are encountering in the field has been crucial to our success in combating crime trends we've seen in Fort Smith. The need for smart, intelligence-led and data-supported policing is as important now as it's ever been, especially as we struggle with hiring and retaining good police officers in today's climate."

Baker said an on-site crime analyst helps provide data so the department can effectively deploy resources. He said the department contracted the service through LexisNexis for several years and was recently informed the company decided against renewing the contract in order to focus on software solutions.

"We immediately began searching for another provider, as our 2022 budget had already been submitted and approved with us contracting for this service," Baker said. "Our 2022 budget was submitted and approved in the amount of $80,000 to the crime analyst contract with LexisNexis. We had no luck finding any other company to provide a similar service, and in fact learned that most agencies who use an on-site crime analyst now hire their own."

Baker said the previous crime analyst helped the department create a job description based around its needs, and the directors' approval means the department can pay for the position.