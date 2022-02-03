OPINION | RESTAURANT REVIEW: Frankfurters are the TOPDOG but cheesesteak leads the pack

Not that long ago, we got a reader query asking where to go downtown to get a good hot dog.

Fassler Hall had opened on East Capitol Avenue, selling bratwursts and other German-style sausages, but hot dogs? We were stumped.

Since then, downtown has seen, almost suddenly, a hot dog boom — first Lea Lea's Gourmet Dogs at Second and Center streets, and now TOPDOG Hot Dogs and Beer, in the midst of the restaurant row on Main Street between Third and Fourth (where its immediate neighbors are Bruno's Little Italy and Soul Fish and its near neighbors are Samantha's, Brewski's, A.W. Lin and Allsopp & Chapple). Still somewhere on the eventual horizon: the first Arkansas outlet of Original Hot Dog Factory, 11 blocks south on Main in the SoMA neighborhood.

TOPDOG occupies a sort of shotgun space, narrow but long, that most recently housed a short-lived doughnut shop and originated as a lunch-deli-prep space adjunct to Bruno's. The counter and kitchen occupy more than half the width in the front; into this gallery they've wedged a surprisingly large number of high tables and stool/chairs, but even on those couple of occasions where we were the only customers, we didn't feel safely socially distanced, so we took all our orders to go.

TOPDOG's Arkansas Cheesesteak adds shaved ham to thinly sliced ribeye steak, sauteed onions and peppers (withheld at our request) and blended melted cheeses. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Eric E. Harrison) Hot dogs, of course, are TOPDOG's main menu item, and they're pretty good, but they are, after all, just hot dogs, even if they are of a good size, consist of 100% Angus beef, and no matter how they're dressed.

We're purists when it comes to things like frankfurters; we had them hold the relish on the ketchup-mustard-OG dog ($6.50, rather pricey even with the relish) and enjoyed it in its simplicity. The kitchen was generous with the condiments; there was enough red and yellow goop to drip off the dog if we tilted it sufficiently.

They were also exceedingly generous with the beer-steamed "sour kraut" (that's what it says on the menu) which along with some spicy mustard tops the ARkNYC ($7), another treat for the purist. We're not normally kraut fans, but this was very tasty; we even went back and snarfed down what had fallen off the dog in transit.

They're in the process of expanding the menu — we saw a photo of a Bourbon Dog recently on a social media post. The limited opening-period menu also includes dogs with more elaborate toppings — "It's Willy Chilly" ($7), with homemade chili, Fritos, grilled onions and cheese; "Ono Grinds" ($8), with bacon, mango-pineapple relish and "mustard BBQ"; "T-Dog" ($10), with marinated beef and onions, sweet slaw and "dub sauce"; and "Chicago Story" ($7.80), along traditional Windy City lines — sweet breen pickle relish, tomato slices, pickle spear, chopped onions and mustard.

TOPDOG Hot Dogs and Beer occupies a "shotgun" space at 308 Main St. in the midst of a restaurant row. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Eric E. Harrison) We've been told, by people whose judgment we respect, that what TOPDOG offers that's better than their hot dogs is their burgers. Unfortunately, we procrastinated a bit getting over there for a burger and got caught by last week's unfortunate covid circumstance. This posted Friday on Facebook: "... we had to close down for a couple of days due a possible covid exposure. So for the safety of the public, we are taking the proper precautions and performing a deep cleaning [and] having our staff get tested before we get back to serving you guys. We appreciate you and will be back in business soon as we can." Sigh.

So, a burger is on our wishlist for a subsequent visit. But here's what we had at TOPDOG that will almost certainly bring us back: the Arkansas Cheesesteak ($10). It adds shaved ham to thinly sliced ribeye steak, sauteed onions and peppers (though they withheld the peppers at our request — because Philly cheesesteaks don't actually come with bell peppers) and blended melted cheeses. It is the hugest $10 sandwich we have seen in quite a while, and our to-go version was so big and so messy that we gave up trying to lift the monster bun and used a fork. And at that we were still hunting and pecking for meat scraps long after we got all the way down to the bottom of the bun.

We got a generous portion of side fries ($2.50) with our first dog, and they were crisp and tasty. The order we got with our second dog we let sit too long and we let them get flabby. Memo: Don't let that happen.

Nice folks took our orders and made us feel welcome. In the very early going there was some confusion among the kitchen crew with subsequent delays and the need to remake things, but that seems to have worked its way out by our most recent visit.

TOPDOG Hot Dogs and Beer