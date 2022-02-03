Get to know: Hogs O-line target Connor Stroh

Junior offensive tackle Connor Stroh visited Arkansas a second time when the Razorbacks hosted him and other prospects on Jan. 15.
Stroh, 6-7, 355, of Frisco (Texas) Wakeland, has offers from Arkansas, Texas, Florida State, Baylor, Indiana and other programs.
Nickname: Big Red
City: Frisco, Texas
Number of years playing football: 6
Favorite thing about playing offensive tackle: Pancakes
Offensive line coach Coach Cody Kennedy is: Genuine
Funniest football moment: When my center accidentally tackled me.
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Major League Baseball
I'm happiest when I: Am playing football.
My mom is always on me to: Eat healthy and clean my room.
Favorite NFL player: Trent Williams
Favorite music: Country
Must-watch TV: Mandalorian
How would you spend $1 million: Gigantic boat
What super power would you choose if given the option: Super strength
My two pet peeves are: Slow drivers and people who walk slow
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Shaq
My hidden talent is: Playing guitar
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Whataburger, because it’s the best
I will never ever eat: Chicken feet
Favorite junk food: Ice cream
My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Ice cream
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Sea urchin
My dream date is: Elizabeth Olsen
I’m terrified of: Spiders
Hobbies: Video games, travel, lake time and guitar
The one thing I could not live without is: Football
Role model and why: My father, because he pushes me to be my best
Three words to describe me: Large, determined, caring