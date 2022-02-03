Get to know: Hogs O-line target Connor Stroh

Junior offensive tackle Connor Stroh visited Arkansas a second time when the Razorbacks hosted him and other prospects on Jan. 15.

Stroh, 6-7, 355, of Frisco (Texas) Wakeland, has offers from Arkansas, Texas, Florida State, Baylor, Indiana and other programs.

Nickname: Big Red

City: Frisco, Texas

Number of years playing football: 6

Favorite thing about playing offensive tackle: Pancakes

Offensive line coach Coach Cody Kennedy is: Genuine

Funniest football moment: When my center accidentally tackled me.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Major League Baseball

I'm happiest when I: Am playing football.

My mom is always on me to: Eat healthy and clean my room.

Favorite NFL player: Trent Williams

Favorite music: Country

Must-watch TV: Mandalorian

How would you spend $1 million: Gigantic boat

What super power would you choose if given the option: Super strength

My two pet peeves are: Slow drivers and people who walk slow

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Shaq

My hidden talent is: Playing guitar

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Whataburger, because it’s the best

I will never ever eat: Chicken feet

Favorite junk food: Ice cream

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Ice cream

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Sea urchin

My dream date is: Elizabeth Olsen

I’m terrified of: Spiders

Hobbies: Video games, travel, lake time and guitar

The one thing I could not live without is: Football

Role model and why: My father, because he pushes me to be my best

Three words to describe me: Large, determined, caring