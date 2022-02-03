LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Giovannie & The Hired Guns hold up Rev Room

Looking ahead, Giovannie & The Hired Guns perform at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday for a standing room only show ($15 advance, $18 at the door) at the Rev Room.

Giovannie & The Hired Guns are a young band with an impressive bio. The band formed in Stephenville, Texas, when frontman Giovannie Yanez was working at a pawn shop. Originally from the Northern Texas town of Mineral Wells, Yanez first explored songwriting at the age of 17 (“It pretty much started right after the first big heartbreak,” he notes). Fast-forward a few years, and the band has grown from a beloved local live act to a new force on the national rock scene.

Giovannie & The Hired Guns have amassed millions of streams almost entirely through word-of-mouth, thanks to their live show. With their high-octane collision of rock ’n’ roll and country, Giovannie & The Hired Guns plan to release a new album this year showcasing their sound, storytelling and energy.

At the Rev Room this weekend is “The Miseducation of Rodney Block,” with Block, Bijoux and others performing a tribute to Lauryn Hill, Bob Marley, Fela Kuti and The Fugees at 9 p.m. Friday, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock (501) 823-0090; revroom.com. Admission is $15 general admission or $20 for limited reserved seating.

◼️ Trey Johnson with Jason Willmon performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($5); Big Silver performs at 9 p.m. Saturday ($7) and The White Water All Stars perform at 4 p.m. Sunday for the Blues House Party (no cover charge) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Dawson Hollow, along with opening acts Emily Fenton & Her Band and Richard Michael Hall, perform at 8 p.m. Friday. Advance reserved tickets are $10; if any remain at showtime, tickets are $12. DeFrance & Vintage Pistol perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($10 standing room only) at Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

◼️ Cory Fontenot and Robby Matthews perform from 8-10 p.m. Friday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock. (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

◼️ South of Saturn performs at 9 p.m. Friday; The Jake Peterson Duo performs from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday and Daniel Bodemann presides over an open mic from 7-10 p.m. Wednesday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Weeping Gate and Delirium Effect perform from 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday at Vino’s, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Blaggards perform a sold-out show at 8 p.m. today at Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. (501) 246-4340.

◼️ Terraformers & Co. performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone’s Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8663; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ Bree Ogden performs from 8-11 p.m. today; Funkin Donuts performs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday; DJ G-Force performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; Bree Ogden performs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday; and DJ Pineapple Beatz performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

◼️ Brian Nahlen performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Townsend performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Tooter & Payton perform at 8 p.m. today and Parker Francis performs at 9 p.m. Friday at JJ’s Grill in Little Rock, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

MAUMELLE

Huckleberry Jam performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365, Maumelle, (501) 800-1123.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Marbin performs at 9 p.m. today ($12) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

ROLAND

The Steve Crump Band performs at 3 p.m. Saturday and Ten Penny Gypsy performs at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland, (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

BENTON

Corey Fontenot and Robby Matthews performs from 6-9 p.m. today at Valhalla, 226 W. South St., Benton. (501) 316-4082; Valhallabenton.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe’s Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton, (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CABOT

Steve Boyster performs at 6:30 p.m. today at Deer Creek Fire Stone, 2541 W. Main St., Cabot. (501) 843-3337; deercreekfireandstone.t2-food.com

CADDO VALLEY

Nash Rambler performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Betty’s Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley, (702) 379-6632.

◼️ F&A performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Silverado’s, 295 Malvern Road, Caddo Valley, (870) 260-1349.

CAMDEN

An open mic night will be held at 7 p.m. today at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden, (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

◼️ Chuck Crain and Tim Gregg (from Presleys’ Country Jubilee show in Branson) perform at 3 p.m. Saturday at The Event Center at Fairview Park, 2740 Mount Holly Road, Camden. (870) 807-6915.

CLINTON

East End performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Choctaw VFW Post 4764, 3659 AR Hwy E, Clinton. (501) 745-2471.

CONWAY

Mandolin player Chris Thile performs Friday at Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Chris Thile performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 223 Beatrice Powell, Conway. Tickets are $30-$40 for adults and $10 for students and children. (501) 450-3265; uca.edu/Reynolds.

Thile previously performed a couple of decades ago at UCA, once when he was a member of Nickel Creek and later in a duo with acoustic bassist Edgar Meyer. He currently leads The Punch Brothers band and he also hosts a public radio show, “Live From Here” (formerly known as “A Prairie Home Companion.”)

◼️ Big Daddy Weave, along with Mike Donahey, performs at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Central Baptist Church, 3333 Dave Ward Drive, Conway. Tickets range from $19.95 to $75. (501) 329-9283.

◼️ Brian Ramsay performs at 7 p.m. today; Smokey Emerson performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Josiah Spicer performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J’s, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ The Karla Case Band performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Whisky Business performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC’s Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway, (501) 205-0576.

◼️ Presley Drake performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($5) and Mister Lucky performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($5) at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Clayton Nichols performs at 8:30 p.m. today and Queen Anne’s Revenge performs at 9 p.m. Friday at JJ’s Grill in Conway, 1010 Main St., Suite A, Conway, (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

EL DORADO

Newsboys, Danny Gokey, Mac Powell and Adam Agee perform at 7 p.m. Friday at First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Tickets range from $19.75 to $36.76 reserved; $75 VIP gold circle; $17.78 to $33.08 reserved for those in groups of 10; $67.50 for VIP gold circle for those in groups of 10. (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com.

◼️ Rex & Kathy Borchardt perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Mulekick at Mad, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Admission is free. (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

JerGriffin performs from 7-11 p.m. today and Circle of Threes perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville. (479) 856-6382.

FORT SMITH

Arkansauce performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith. Tickets are $10 advance, $15 the day of the show. (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

HOT SPRINGS

Rye Davis performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 at the door. (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com.

◼️ Mark Owens performs from 5-9 p.m. Friday at Crosswalk Bar & Grill, 2714 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 463-9463.

◼️ Chuck & Justin perform from 5:30-10 p.m. today for a Cajun crawfish boil and Pleasantly Blue performs from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday at The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A, Hot Springs, (501) 525-1616; blitzedpig.com.

◼️ Cliff & Susan perform from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Raised on Radio performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday in Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Jimmy Lewis & 8 Second Ride perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Boogie’s Bar & Grill, 1010 E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 624-5455.

◼️ Mike Mayberry and the Slow Hands perform from 9-11:55 p.m. Friday and Amie & The Slingerz perform from 9-11:55 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Jose’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 526-9797; from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Sunday brunch at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., (501) 623-7771, arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ S2 performs from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

◼️ Scott Vise, RJ Coulombe and Patti Savage will preside over an open mike/jam night from 7-10 p.m. today at The Trough, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4390.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Chance Stanley performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday; Kenny Mann and Danger Zone performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday and The Modern Jazz Collective performs at 2 p.m. Sunday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village, (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

JONESBORO

TobyMac, Crowder, Cochren & Co., CAIN and Terrian open the bands’ “Hits Deep Tour 2222” in Jonesboro at 7 p.m. Wednesday at First National Bank Arena, Arkansas State University campus, 217 Olympic Drive. Tickets range from $19.75 to $69.75, available at Ticketmaster.com

MAGNOLIA

Cecillia Quesada performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Rex & Cathy Borchardt perform from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick Magnolia, 2158 N. Jackson St., Magnolia. Admission is free. (870) 562-2600; mulekickmag.com.

MORRILTON

Mama Tyde performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Jason & Robby performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, Morrilton. Admission is $5. 1222 ½ E. Broadway St., (501) 354-8937.

MOUNTAIN HOME

Jonathan McQuay performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Rapp’s Barren Brewing Co., 601 S. Baker St., Mountain Home. (870) 424-7277.

POSTPONEMENTS

Veritas, which was to have performed Jan. 29 at the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado, was postponed until Feb. 26 “due to artist complications with covid-19.” Those wishing refunds can call (870) 444-3007 until Feb. 18 for refunds.

◼️ The Cadillac Three show, with Ben Chapman, which was set for 8 p.m. Saturday at The Hall in Little Rock, has been postponed by the group, which has postponed all shows on its tour. The tour will not resume until April 8.

◼️ Asleep at the Wheel, who were to have performed Oct. 28, 2021 at the Center for Humanities and Arts at Pulaski Tech in North Little Rock, have announced May 5 as the new date for the show.