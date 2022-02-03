Golden Lions happy with late adds

Arkansas-Pine Bluff signees

POS. NAME;HT.;WT.;HOMETOWN (COLLEGE/HIGH SCHOOL)

QB Chancellor Edwards;6-4;195;Mesquite, Texas/Mesquite

RB Jacob Harrison;5-10;200;Cincinnati/Shroder

RB Kierstan Rogers;6-0;215;Mobile, Ala./Theodore

WR Curtis Keels;5-11;160;Detroit;Redford

WR Derrick White;5-11;168;Atlanta/Creekside

WR Kenji Lewis;6-1;180;Memphis;Memphis East

TE Tristan Ballard;6-6;240;Youngstown, Ohio/Wheeling Univ.

ATH Jewel Fletcher;5-11;160;Wichita Falls, Texas/Hirschi

OL Cameron Roetherford;6-4;312;Detroit;Martin Luther King Jr.

K Trey Glymph;5-7;170;Alpharetta, Ga./Denmark High School

LB Tyree Johnson;5-8;195;Columbus, Ohio/Gahanna

LB Anas Luqman;6-4;210;Cincinnati;Princeton

Although the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff endured some last-minute waffling Wednesday during the opening day of the February signing period, Coach Doc Gamble was pleased with the crop of players the Golden Lions received pledges from.

Besides, he knows how things can unfold on this particular day.

"Any time you can recruit a guy that other people want, you know you're on to something," Gamble said. "We were anticipating signing up to 34 guys total, when you include what we got from the first signing day back in December, but we had four that flipped here in the last 24 hours. Still, that says we're in on the right guys, which is good for us and our program."

Gamble inked 18 players during the early signing period from Dec. 15-17 and received national letters of intent from 12 others as of late Wednesday. That number could grow significantly over the coming days or weeks until April 1 – the final signing date of the period for Division I players. But for now, Gamble and his staff are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead for this new batch of recruits.

"It was a total team effort completely," he said. "We've got some good-looking guys in here already from this last bunch. We able to do some skill development work with them, and they're everything we thought they would be when we recruited them.

"They're moving around the same way they did when we saw them on film, and we're like 'yep, these are the dudes.' They've gotten adjusted to school and are doing a really good job in our offseason program."

Gamble was high on a number of players from his early class, especially linebacker Rodney Wallis from Livingston Collegiate Academy in New Orleans and defensive back Tyler Shaw from PURE Academy in Memphis. Those two, in particular, will be immediate boosts to Golden Lions team that finished 2-9 last fall. He also noted that every one of those student-athletes from that 18-player group filled a specific need, which is what UAPB honed in on during its recruitment process.

This most recent class fit that same bill for the Golden Lions, according to Gamble, but there were a few he pointed out that could be instant game-changers.

Tristian Ballard, a 6-6, 240-pound tight end, is one Gamble believes will raise eyebrows sooner rather later.

"He's probably going to end up being a pro football player," he said of the Wheeling (Ohio) University transfer. "When you see him, he's the first guy you want getting off the bus. He's got a basketball background, he's huge, he's a former safety. ... he's going to be really special."

The Golden Lions also added a couple of running backs in Jacob Harrison, 5-10, 200, from Cincinnati, and Kierston Rogers, 6-0, 215, of Mobile, Ala., to go along with mid-year transfer Johnny Williams, 6-0, 205. That added depth in the backfield should prove to be beneficial for a team that averaged just over 125 yards on the ground last season.

Gamble feels his wide receiver unit will be a strong point, highlighted by the additions of Derrick White, 5-11, 168, and Curtis Keels, 5-11, 160, but he admitted he's anxious to see what the future really holds at quarterback.

Skyler Perry, who finished seventh in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in passing last season with 1,786 yards with 6 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, is expected to have some competition with the signing of Chancellor Edwards, a 6-4, 195-pounder from Mesquite, Texas. The incoming freshman completed 62% of his passes for 1,455 yards and 16 touchdowns against 5 interceptions as a senior.

"It's going to be interesting to see how that quarterback battle shapes up in the spring," Gamble said. "That'll be one to keep your eyes on because [Edwards] is a good one. We signed Mekhi Hagans early, and he's been out throwing the ball well. He's former Power 5 recruit out of high school, and you can tell why.

"And of course, we've got the two on campus already in Skyler and Jalen Macon, who was also a Big 10 recruit in his high school career. So we're feeling really good about that spot."

Gamble, though, doesn't necessarily think he's done with this class. More could be on the way.

"We'll have some other ones that we can add a little bit later," he explained. "We'll be really selective about that, but we're happy about where we are and where we going."