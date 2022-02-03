Groundhog predicts more winter

PHILADELPHIA -- Snow was still on the ground Wednesday in the Philadelphia region and Punxsutawney Phil doesn't expect things to change for the next six weeks.

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Wednesday morning after scurrying out of a burrow at Gobbler's Knob. As the legend goes, that means the country can expect below-average temperatures for the next six weeks.

After the pandemic limited crowds last year, tens of thousands of people gathered in the small western Pennsylvania town to watch the ceremony, hosted by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

Last year, Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter by seeing his shadow. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Phil was somewhat right -- the contiguous United States did see below average temperatures in February, but experienced above average temperatures in March.

Unfortunately, Phil hasn't been all that accurate over the years. Live Science did an analysis of the data and concluded Phil's six-week predictions have been correct just 39% of the time.

Over the past 10 years, Phil has been accurate 40% of the time, according to NOAA, nailing his prediction in 2020, 2016, 2014 and 2013.

According to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office, Romans took the early Christian holiday Candlemas to Germany -- where it was said that if there was enough sun on Candlemas Day for a badger to cast a shadow, there would be six more weeks of bad weather.

German immigrants brought the tradition to Pennsylvania.

In 1886, the editor of Punxsutawney's newspaper teamed up with a group of groundhog hunters to begin the legend of Punxsutawney Phil's weather prowess. So in the United States and Canada, Groundhog Day is celebrated on the same date Christians across the globe celebrate Candlemas.