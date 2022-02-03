The world in brief: 12 migrants freeze to death near Turkey

12 migrants freeze to death near Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey -- The bodies of 12 migrants who froze to death were found near Turkey's border with Greece, the Turkish interior minister said Wednesday, accusing Greek border guards of pushing them back over the frontier.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted that the 12 were among 22 migrants who were reportedly pushed back into Turkey by Greek border guards. He said they were found near the Ipsala border crossing between Turkey and Greece "without shoes and stripped of their clothes."

The minister didn't provide further details but shared blurred photographs of eight of the bodies.

Soylu accused Greek border units of acting as "thugs" toward migrants while showing sympathy toward members of a network -- which Turkey says is behind a 2016 failed military coup -- who have escaped to Greece.

In Greece, Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said the deaths were a "tragedy" but strongly denied the claim that Greek forces had pushed back the migrants.

The governor's office for Edirne province, near the land border with Greece, said the deceased included a migrant who died in a hospital after being rescued by Turkish authorities. There was no information on the migrants' nationalities.

60 displaced people killed in Congo

KINSHASA, Congo -- Militiamen attacked a camp for people fleeing violence in Congo's eastern Ituri province overnight, killing at least 60 people staying at the shelter, local officials said Wednesday.

Fighters with the group known as CODECO arrived at the Plaine Savo displaced persons site in Djugu and killed dozens of people using machetes and other weapons, said Ndalo Budz, who is the head of the camp.

"We currently have 60 people in the shelters for the displaced who were killed with machetes and other edged weapons," he said to local press.

Local administrative officials confirmed the account.

Four people were taken to the hospital, according to Pilo Mulindo, the head of the chiefdom of Bahema N'adhere.

Congo's army Wednesday condemned the CODECO militiamen for attacking civilians displaced by war and denounced their action as crimes against humanity.

"We condemn this criminal, terrorist act to attack the displaced where there is an innocent civilian population who has no means of defense, it is worse than madness and cowardice, and it is a crime against humanity. These perpetrators will be severely punished," Army spokesman Jules Ngongo said.

Canada's Conservative party ousts chief

TORONTO -- The leader of Canada's Conservative party has been ousted after a vote by his party's lawmakers.

It is the third main political rival that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has helped take down.

Party lawmakers voted 73-45 Wednesday to remove Erin O'Toole, who angered some by trying to move the Conservative party more toward the center.

O'Toole advertised himself more than a year ago as a "true-blue Conservative." He became Conservative Party leader with a pledge to "take back Canada," but immediately started working to push the party toward the political center. He lost the federal election last fall.

O'Toole's strategy, which included disavowing positions held dear by his party's base on climate change, guns and balanced budgets, was designed to appeal to a broader cross section of voters in a country that tends to be far more liberal than the United States.

One of the leading candidates to replace him is Pierre Poilievre, a polarizing party lawmaker who met protesters railing against vaccine mandates and other covid-19 restrictions who are protesting in Ottawa. One Conservative lawmaker, John Williamson, immediately announced he would run for interim party leader.

Hackers disrupt site, air anti-Iran views

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- A streaming website that features Iranian state television programming has acknowledged suffering technical issues amid reports that dissident hackers played an anti-government message on the platform.

Telewebion said it suffered "infrastructure" irregularities Tuesday and suffered an archive failure, without elaborating on the cause.

The problems came as a video message circulated online claiming to be from a self-described group of hackers called "The Justice of Ali" in Farsi. In the video, which Farsi-language news networks abroad say played on the streaming platform, a masked man appears and a muffled voice says Iran's government "will no longer silence us."

"We'll burn hijabs. We'll burn their pictures and propaganda posters," the man says. "We will break their idols. We will reveal their palaces so that the people can punish them."

"The Justice of Ali" did not immediately respond to a request for comment via an account it used in an earlier conversation with The Associated Press. In August it released footage showing grim conditions at Iran's notorious Evin prison that the group claimed it obtained through a hack.



