Hogs set open practice sans Red-White game

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas will not hold a Red-White game to conclude spring football practice this year, but the Razorbacks will host an open practice April 16.

The practice, which will begin at 11 a.m. at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, is the only one of Arkansas' 15 spring workouts scheduled to be open to the public. There will be some scrimmaging during the open practice, but it will not be a full scrimmage like the traditional Red-White game that has normally ended the team's spring drills.

The open practice will coincide with that morning's annual HogFest in Lot 44 north of the stadium. The practice is expected to be televised in some capacity, but details have not been finalized.

Arkansas will begin spring workouts March 13. The spring season will conclude the week following the open practice in April.

In addition to key spring dates, Arkansas also announced Wednesday its homecoming game will be against Liberty on Nov. 5. The Razorbacks' Family Weekend is scheduled around a Sept. 17 game against Missouri State and the return of former Coach Bobby Petrino and ex-Razorback receiver Jordan Jones.