



Happy birthday (Feb. 3): It's a year of games. You're strategic, competitive and winning. You'll shine in a formal setting for key moments. Pictures will be taken. Even so, the most memorable events will be silly and strange interpersonal dynamics. You'll become even closer to your favorites. Good relationships are your pride and joy.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll tick five things off of your to-do list before you even get close to the part about your own enjoyment. Avoid future burnout by constructing these lists with more of an eye to pleasure.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep looking for that special something to add to your collection. It's out there for you. The search will be an adventure that makes your ultimate find all the more valuable.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You know what type of person you want to become, and you take action every day to move toward this glorious creature until you ultimately merge as one.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You're like a car dealer encouraging potential buyers to take a test drive of your offerings. Once people try the merchandise, they will be hooked.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You're not afraid to rock the boat in the name of justice or even for lesser reasons, such as your own amusement. How hard should you rock it? That depends on how much you care who tumbles out.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You feel somewhat dependent on the good opinion of others, which makes you human, but also keeps you tethered. To be free, you'll have to give up the notion that everyone should like what you're doing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You've struck on a method that works, and not just for you — this will work for anyone. And though there will be clear benefits to all who do it your way, it's still important to recognize that this is not the only way. Stay open-minded.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The day invites comparison between A and B. Hint: Just because two things are next to each other doesn't mean there's a logical intrinsic relationship between them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll solve the problem and get a surge of gleeful excitement. This kind of charge could get addictive. And who do you have to thank for it? The problem itself, without which none of this would be possible.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When you think about it, most people throughout human history have believed incorrect things. What sets you apart as a leader and a forward-thinker is that you question and continually update your beliefs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Behavior tells you everything you need to know. Listen to what people do, not what they say. What they do is soundless and yet it rings out with the loudest truth.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What's happening now is something you didn't choose, but you still have plenty of power in the situation, most notably, the power to call your trouble a teacher. Lift its heaviness and grow strong.

END OF THE MERCURY RETROGRADE

To take advantage of Mercury’s newly direct status, create a system to make your life easier while simultaneously aiming you toward a favorable outcome. Goals will eat your energy. Better to organize your life into an arrangement that will ultimately make your work very easy. Planning and innovating pay off under these stars.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I’m an Aries born Mar. 25, 1981. I recently said goodbye to a Libra man born Oct. 12, 1973. I thought we were meant for each other. But he wants to be friends right now and can’t give me what I want. Why do I still want it from him, then? Should I try harder?”

A: Absolutely not. Your warrior spirit rages with the mantra “never say die,” but truly you cannot keep love alive by willing it to be so. It sounds like you need assurance that you didn’t give up too soon. Please know, there’s no amount of work you could do to revive this. The most graceful thing is to walk away and find other ways to make yourself happy. He’s made up his mind. Trying to force a relationship after one person has already made up his or her mind is ineffective and just plain sad. Be happy instead. The next six weeks will support you in your effort to heal old wounds, release grudges and recognize the difference between a helpful and unhelpful partnership. Devote your time to your own interests and open yourself to the possibility of relationships of reciprocity.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: From Australian soap operas to blockbusters, Isla Fisher takes her celebrity in stride, claiming to have a “laid-back attitude.” Her chart says it’s true, with natal sun in witty and progressive Aquarius and Mercury and Venus in down-to-earth Capricorn. Look for Fisher in the new television series “Wolf Like Me.”



