Hot Umude's 31 points pave the way as Hogs tame Bulldogs

Stanley Umude was so hot against Georgia on Wednesday night that he made University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman feel like he was back in the NBA.

Umude scored a season-high 31 points to lead the Razorbacks to a 99-73 victory over the Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

The 6-6 senior transfer from South Dakota hit 6 of 8 three-pointers, including two in a 27-second span on fast breaks to help fuel a 17-7 run that pushed Arkansas' lead to 70-54 with 14:32 left.

"Stanley was absolutely phenomenal," said Musselman, a former NBA head coach with Golden State and Sacramento. "I was yelling at him to hold up on one of his transition three-balls. He made it, and he gave one of those stare-downs that maybe Kobe Bryant gave Phil Jackson.

"I got the old NBA vet look like, 'Hey, shut up and sit down.' "

Umude became the 50th Arkansas player to score 30 or more points, including senior guard JD Notae doing it twice this season with 30 against Mercer and 31 at Texas A&M. There have been 136 games in which a Razorback has scored 30 or more points.

According to Hogstats.com, the only other Razorback to score 30 or more points against Georgia is Corliss Williamson, a two-time SEC Player of the Year and All-American who had 30 as a sophomore when Arkansas beat the Bulldogs 95-83 in the 1994 SEC Tournament.

"It's an honor," Umude said when his name was mentioned in connection with Williamson. "It's a blessing to be in this position to be playing for the Razorbacks.

"It's a blessing to be able to have a game like this. I can't thank my teammates and coaches enough."

Umude credited Arkansas senior guards Notae (23 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists) and Chris Lykes (9 points, 7 assists) with helping him get good looks.

"They were really shrinking the floor on guys like JD and Chris, and they were doing a good job of finding me," said Umude, who was 12 of 20 from the field. "So I was just ready to knock down some shots."

Umude scored 30 or more for the seventh time in his career. He had a career-high 41 points against South Dakota State last season.

But this season has been up-and-down for Umude at times. He scored 28 points against Vanderbilt and 19 against Mississippi State and Penn, but also was held scoreless against Ole Miss and North Carolina-Charlotte.

Umude came into Wednesday night's game averaging 10 points and shooting 28.8% on three-pointers (15 of 52) after last season averaging 21.6 points and shooting 35.5% on three-pointers (39 of 110).

"We let the kid get loose in transition and he did what he hasn't been doing," Georgia Coach Tom Crean said of Umude. "He had not been making threes. He got hot and [the basket] started to look a lot bigger.

"In turn, I always think three-point shooting is contagious."

Arkansas (17-6, 6-3 SEC) hit 15 of 28 three-pointers in winning its seventh consecutive game.

Musselman said that in practice the Razorbacks, notably Umude, have shot better on three-pointers than in games.

"He's definitely one of the guys we see on a daily basis make threes," Musselman said. "It's kind of been mind-boggling, our limited makes that we've had in games this year.

"Hopefully the lid came off a little bit. Hopefully we gained some confidence."

The teams combined for 100 points in the first half with Arkansas leading 53-47 when Umude hit a three-pointer that just beat the halftime buzzer with an assist from Lykes.

"Uncharacteristically in the first half we did not make things difficult [for Georgia]," Musselman said. "We regrouped in whatever manner at halftime, because I was really displeased that first half.

"But an absolutely incredible second half on both sides of the ball."

Razorbacks sophomore forward Jaylin Williams was limited to 18 minutes because of foul trouble in the first half, but he finished with 14 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocked shots. Senior guard Au'Diese Toney added 10 points.

Sophomore guard Kario Oquendo led Georgia (6-16, 1-8) with 17 points. Senior guard Aaron Cook had 12 points.

Along with a big scoring game, Umude filled up the box score with 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocked shots.

"We hope that this continues to build his confidence," Musselman said. "The one thing I told him right when we took him out at the end of the game was I thought his defense was awesome.

"I thought he got low. He contained his man. I thought his defense was probably as good as we've seen from him as well tonight."