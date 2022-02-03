In home state of Georgia, Notae fills up stat sheet

JD Notae returned to his home state and had another stat-packed performance led by 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting during the University of Arkansas' 99-73 win at Georgia.

The Covington, Ga., native and the SEC's leading scorer came up one rebound short of what would have been his second double-double of the season. The 6-1 guard had 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, a blocked shot and 5 turnovers to go with a game-high plus-minus rating of plus 26.

Notae's four three-pointers tied for his second-highest production of the year after he made five in the season opener against Mercer. Notae's season high for rebounds was 10 in an 86-66 win over North Carolina-Charlotte in which he posted his first double-double.

Notae will enter Saturday's home game against Mississippi State with 398 points on the season.

Lykes gives lift

Arkansas guard Chris Lykes had his biggest-scoring game of 2022 and provided a season-high 7 assists and a plus-17 in his 19 minutes of action.

"His approach is what we would want," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "He's been in the gym more in the last four or five days than he has all year."

Lykes scored all nine of his points in the first half on 4-of-7 shooting, including 1 of 4 from three-point range. The 5-7 graduate transfer's season high in assists had been five in a 97-60 win over the University of Central Arkansas.

1,000-point club

Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney passed a big milestone with his 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

The 6-6 swingman entered the game with 996 career points, 763 of them scored during three seasons at Pittsburgh. Toney, who now has 1,006 career points, added a rebound, an assist and a steal.

Three spree

Arkansas surged past its conference and season highs in made three-pointers with 15-of-28 shooting beyond the arc.

The Razorbacks' prior season high had been a 13 of 27 performance in their 86-69 win over Gardner-Webb on Nov. 13. Arkansas' SEC high had been eight made three-pointers against Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Stanley Umude led the way with 6-of-8 three-point shooting, followed by JD Notae (4 of 7) and Au'Diese Toney (1-1).

"I always believe three-point shooting is contagious," Georgia Coach Tom Crean said. "They were averaging making five threes a game in the league and they make 15."

In 'charge'

Jaylin Williams drew three charges against the Bulldogs, giving him 30 for the season, the most since the UA began tracking the statistic six years ago. Isaiah Joe had the previous Arkansas record with 27 charges drawn as a freshman in 2019-20.

Williams picked up an early charge against Jaxon Etter in the first half, then drew one against Braelen Bridges early in the second half. His final charge was drawn on a drive by Jabri Abdur-Rahim with 6:37 remaining.

Kamani Johnson and JD Notae also drew charging calls for the Hogs.

Williams also provided 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting, 8 defensive rebounds, an assist, a steal and 2 blocked shots.

Lead swapping

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs exchanged the lead seven times in a see-saw, fast-paced first half. The teams were also tied three times and each side pulled off a run of nine-plus consecutive points.

Arkansas had a 9-0 run to turn a 43-39 deficit into a 48-43 lead. Georgia had a 10-0 run to turn a 14-11 deficit into a 21-14 edge.

Georgia led for 12:33, Arkansas led for 4:50 and the game was tied for 2:37 during the opening 20 minutes.

99 times 2

Arkansas scored 99 points in a win over Georgia for the second season in a row. The Razorbacks won last year's game 99-69 at Walton Arena on Jan. 9.

Arkansas improved to 25-16 in the all-time series and is now 7-10 in games played in Athens, Ga.

Hanging 100

Stanley Umude's three-pointer from Chris Lykes just before the halftime buzzer gave Arkansas a 53-47 lead to end a madcap first half.

The combined 100-point total was easily the highest scoring first half in a Razorbacks' game this season, outdistancing the 83 points when Arkansas led Arkansas-Little Rock 49-34 at the half en route to a 91-78 decision on Dec. 4.

Only eight other halftime scores in Arkansas games this season had exceeded a combined 70 points.

Devo dish

Jaylin Williams benefited from a Davonte Davis deal to convert a three-point play in the early going.

Davis drew Williams' defender and fed him on the left baseline. Williams made a short right-handed bank shot with his head on the other side of the backboard as he was fouled by Kario Oquendo.

Williams made his free throw to put Arkansas ahead 14-11 at the 15:06 mark.

Personnel report

The Razorbacks started the same quintet of JD Notae, Au'Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams for the sixth consecutive game.

Arkansas forward Connor Vanover did not make the trip to Athens and missed his second consecutive game. Coach Eric Musselman said the 7-3 junior had an illness that was not covid after he missed Saturday's win over West Virginia.

Crean update

Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks, speaking after a meeting with the school's athletic board on Wednesday, commented on the status of struggling basketball coach Tom Crean without really saying much.

"I have 15 head coaches and over 300 employees," Brooks told reporters. "It's part of my job to evaluate each and every one of them every day in everything they do. When I'm in season with a coach my focus is on how can I be supportive and help in any way that's productive. Anything I do or say I want it to be productive ... to that team, helping those student-athletes have the best season they can have. All of my energy and focus is on supporting the program.

Mic issues

Former Arkansas player and assistant coach and women's head coach Jimmy Dykes had microphone issues on the ESPNU call for the second time this season. Dykes provided the color analysis from his home in Springdale.

"The only time it's happened this year -- doing an Arkansas game," Dykes said. "I don't know what's going on there."