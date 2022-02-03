• Chelsea Jones, spokesperson for an animal welfare league in Arlington, Va., said that for "security reasons" she can't disclose exactly where a chicken, a Rhode Island red now destined for a small farm, was captured as it wandered inside a secure area at the Pentagon.

• Aaron Mostofsky, 35, the son of a New York City judge who wore furs and referred to himself as a "caveman" eager to protest Donald Trump's presidential election loss, pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, prosecutors said.

• Jamar Lee, 28, a police officer in Lauderhill, Fla., faces battery and other counts after being accused of trying to coerce a homeless woman into performing a sexual act, as investigators work to determine if there are other victims, prosecutors said.

• Justin Stout, 40, of Paulina, La., faces up to five years in prison after being convicted of battery on a police officer for biting a sheriff's deputy who tried to arrest him during a dispute in a child custody case, prosecutors said.

• Nickalas Kedrowitz of Osgood, Ind., convicted as an adult for the suffocations of his 23-month-old half sister and his 11-month-old stepbrother in 2017 when he was 13 years old, was sentenced to 100 years in prison, authorities said.

• Cory Evans, 34, a former Louisville, Ky., police officer who pleaded guilty to striking a kneeling protester on the back of the head with a riot stick during protests over the death of Breonna Taylor in 2020, was sentenced to two years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

• Eric Tuininga, 44, a minister from Milledgeville, Ga., accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the care of his church while he was doing missionary work in Uganda, faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal sexual misconduct charges.

• Teral Christesson, 34, of Melrose, N.M., who was carrying a rifle when he broke into a house, took a bath, and helped himself to beer and shrimp before apologizing to the owners and handing them $200 to pay for a broken window as he left, faces burglary and other charges, the Santa Fe County sheriff's office said.