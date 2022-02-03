Inclement weather can't stop this newspaper

When inclement weather hits it means a lot of preparations for everyone.

Got to have that bread and milk, the two commodities that will expire first.

For the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, it means early deadlines because we deliver the news 365 days a year.

Delivery to your home by iPad may be easier, but there is still a ton or production that has to be done, especially when the Razorbacks have a night game. Our man Stacy Hawkins sees to it things get it done for all of our publications.

You will notice this morning that the Arkansas-Georgia game is in your digital edition. Yours truly loves the digital edition, although I admit I hate ice storms and cold weather.

. . .

Mike Neighbors seems like the consummate coach/role model.

Watch him on the court, and he knows exactly what his opponent is doing at all times and how to try and defend them.

He knows exactly what his team is doing on both ends of the court at all times.

Take him off the court and he appears to be a soft-spoken gentleman who likes to smile. A family man.

He definitely paid his dues to get to where he is, head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks women's basketball team.

Like many, he started his secondary education at Westark Community College (now the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith) before the Greenwood native moved up to Fayetteville to get his diploma from the University of Arkansas.

He coached at Bentonville and Cabot high schools before he became Gary Blair's director of operations. That led to assistant coaching jobs at Tulsa, Colorado, Arkansas, Xavier and Washington where he was promoted to head coach when his boss left for Ohio State.

In the world of coaching giants like Pat Summit, Geno Auriemma, Muffet McGraw, Kim Mulkey and, of course, Blair to name a few, Neighbors not only prospered but became highly respected.

In four seasons, he led the Huskies to a 98-41 record and three trips to the NCAA Tournament, including appearances in a Sweet 16 and Final Four.

When his alma mater from his home state called, he couldn't say no.

In his fifth season, the Razorbacks are 92-57 and are a team no one looks forward to playing.

This was supposed to be something of a rebuilding season but they are 14-7 and 4-4 in SEC play and one shot Monday night away from upsetting No. 7 Tennessee.

They have already upset LSU this season.

What Neighbors brings to each game is a fundamentally sound team that plays hard and with a great spirit of pride.

They are fun to watch.

. . .

Fans of high school basketball should find a way to go see Episcopal Collegiate play.

They are well-coached and have a ninth-grader who is gong to be as big-time of a recruit as the state has ever had if he continues to improve.

I'm not in the habit of mentioning high school freshmen by name, but Kellen Robinson is worth watching. The night I saw him he scored 31 points and shut down the opponent's best player.

His brother Khasen is averaging about 20 points per game for Bryant, and they are fun to watch, too.

They are the younger brothers of current Razorback KK Robinson.

. . .

One of the most interesting rumors in sports right now is who will replace Tom Brady as quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Lots of whispers have it being long time Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

It has almost become a January ritual for Rodgers to end the NFL season unhappy and talking about leaving.

So far, he has been persuaded by money to stay put.

And why would one of the greats follow in the footsteps of the greatest? No one could live up to those expectations.