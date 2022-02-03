Recognize problem

Though I live in extreme south Arkansas, I'm certainly aware of the goings-on in our capital city by way of this newspaper, which I've been reading for most of my 74 years. Even a casual reading each morning almost always reveals a report of the latest Little Rock shooting, one of the most recent being near South University and Interstate 630, very near the hotel I have chosen to use as a convenient location for an occasional job as a PRN physician at a nearby hospital.

I realize that this increase in gun-related violent crime is not unique to Little Rock, that the causes are multifactorial, and that solutions are elusive. My sense is that it is clearly related to the unimpeded access to firearms, an access being made easier by the day. No police department can amend that, though they all clearly agree about the problem.

This is a legislative and judicial issue, but given this state and our timid Legislature, it is unlikely that solutions will be offered. So it comes to local police departments to be vocal, to be proactive, and to publicly recognize the problem and propose solutions. As for me, I know two things: Solutions would be possible if we had an informed Legislature with the common good in mind. And I know that I don't want to get shot walking from my car to my hotel.

STEVE A. JONES

El Dorado

Cities disappearing

Without one word from the governor, Legislature, or Census Bureau, a municipality in Arkansas has completely disappeared. The unnamed community could be known for its industry, schools, football team, banking, water sports, agriculture, churches, medical services, Rotary, and the annual summer fest. But it disappeared without a trace.

What about its inhabitants? The doctor, the baker, the candlestick maker? Covid-cursed.

Right now, Arkansas is approaching the horrific number of 10,000 covid victims. Gone forever. Death has already taken away the equivalent of Stuttgart (8,264) or Newport (8,005) or Monticello (8,442). Clarksville (9,381) disappeared in January 2022. In danger are Malvern, Camden, Arkadelphia, Batesville, each with approximately 11,000 residents. In the not-too-distant future, the Grim Reaper may be staring at Mountain Home (12,825).

Wake up, Arkansas!

KARIS ALDERSON

Hot Springs Village

Early spring coming

Regardless of observations in Pennsylvania, my groundhog came out Wednesday morning and saw no shadow. Enjoy an early spring.

J. GARY WHEELER

Little Rock