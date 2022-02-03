Live even better

"Save Money. Live Better." Any Arkansan--and for that matter any American--surely knows where this motto comes from. Whether it's in big letters on the outside of a store, stitched onto the vest of an employee, or printed at the bottom of a receipt, we all immediately connect it to Walmart.

Over the years, the pride of Bentonville has established itself as America's largest retailer and biggest employer. And, since the company adopted this tagline in 2007, Walmart has sold hundreds of millions of products and employed hundreds of thousands of workers.

Saving customers money with low prices definitely brings value to consumers, but it's the second part of its phrase--"live better"--that should be equally considered. Under the leadership of CEO Doug McMillon, Walmart announced its desire to be a "regenerative company." So far the company has made commitments to restore nature and improve the supply chain, and pledged to be powered by 100 percent renewable energy by 2035 and have zero carbon emissions by 2040.

These are bold goals, which should be commended. And Walmart is making progress toward meeting them. In 2020, the company reported obtaining 36 percent of its global electricity use from such renewable power sources as wind and solar. However, more can and should be done. Notably, Walmart has barely tapped into one of its most obvious assets to meet its clean-energy goals. With 5,342 retail units in the United States alone, Walmart could better live up to its slogan and climate goals by installing solar panels on every viable store roof and parking lot.

According to a new report, putting solar panels on every Walmart roof could generate 8,974.4 gigawatt-hours of solar energy each year, a capacity that's three times greater than any other big box company. For context, this energy would be enough to power 842,700 average American homes, or every house in Little Rock nearly nine times over. That's to say nothing of the energy Walmart could generate by covering its sprawling parking lots with solar canopies, which would in the process protect cars from the elements.

Unfortunately, right now, the company has only installed solar at 419 of its U.S. facilities, leaving a ton of clean energy on the table.

Instead, to date, Walmart has mostly sourced its renewable energy offsite. That's not a bad thing in a vacuum, and Walmart should continue to invest in utility-scale projects to meet its clean-energy goals. That said, rooftop solar has two main benefits that differentiate it from big utility options: It doesn't suffer from the same transmission losses that solar farms do, and it's installed on sites that are already built. This makes energy generation more efficient, preserves nature, and avoids controversy about building projects near where people live and play.

By installing solar on its superstores, Walmart would not only be helping the environment, but it would also be helping itself. The retailer has already saved $1 million in electricity payments from its solar installations, and it could save hundreds of millions more by going solar everywhere. Beyond that, Walmart could attract a lot of new shoppers and engender more loyalty from the ones they already have. Studies have found that almost three-fourths of global consumers would change their buying habits to reduce their environmental impact, and that half of Americans would pay extra if it meant making a more sustainable purchase.

Putting solar on big-box stores is too good an idea to pass up. Walmart has established itself as the leader in the retail industry and is looking to do the same on clean energy. The company can do that by leveraging the roofs and parking lots of all of its stores for solar energy. That will truly help Walmart and the people in Arkansas who depend on it save money and live better.

Zach Polett is a longtime Arkansan who works as senior vice president and campaigns director for U.S. PIRG, the nationwide public interest issue advocacy organization.