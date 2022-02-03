ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Liverpool Legends to join Conway Symphony

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

MUSIC: Liverpool Legends

Beatles tribute band Liverpool Legends joins the Conway Symphony, performing Beatles hits for “All You Need Is Love!,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Israel Getzov conducts. The four “legend-ary” lads previously performed with the Conway Symphony in 2016. Sponsors are Edward Jones, First Security Bank and Waco Title. Tickets are $25-$45, $5 for children’s tickets with adult purchase and for UCA students, $10 for UCA faculty and staff. Masks are required as per university policy. Visit conwaysymphony.org.

‘Arts Take Action’

Approximately two dozen Central Arkansas high school students will create — vocal, instrumental, dance and dramatic performance plus visual art — for “Arts Take Action,” 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock. The show is a benefit for Little Rock-based nonprofit Immerse, which provides 18-24 month transitional living for teenagers who have aged out of foster care. The audience will vote on prize winners. Tickets are $15. Visit web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe/10946966; more information is available at the Facebook event page, facebook.com/artstakeaction/?modal=admin_todo_tour. Current guidelines at Wildwood require audience members to be masked, except when consuming concessions.

Mass rehearsals

The Arkansas Choral Society starts rehearsals at 7 p.m. Monday at Calvary Baptist Church, 5700 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, continuing Monday nights leading up to an April 22 concert that will include two works by Ludwig van Beethoven: the “Mass” in C major and the “Alleluia” Chorus from the oratorio “Christ on the Mount of Olives.” The society assesses annual dues — $25 for the spring — and there may be a small charge for sheet music. Visit facebook.com/archoralsociety.

THEATER: Wrong-way play

A British university drama society production of a murder mystery goes quickly from bad to utterly disastrous in “The Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer & Henry Shields, which the Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, is staging in partnership with Shake on the Lake, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Feb. 10-12 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 13. Tickets are $25 in advance (visit CentralArkansasTickets.com), $30 at the door. The theater is operating at a capacity of 85 seats per performance and requiring face coverings for all patrons; social distancing is recommended. For more information, call (501) 374-2615 or visit studiotheatrelr.com.

Spa City ‘Odd Couple’

The Pocket Community Theatre, 170 Ravine St., Hot Springs, stages Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple,” 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Feb. 11-12, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 13, $20, $15 for students and senior citizens 65-plus. Visit pocket-community-theatre.ticketleap.com/the-odd-couple.

Visiting playwright

Playwright, producer and screenwriter Lynn Nottage, this year’s Hendrix-Murphy Visiting Playwright at Hendrix College, will discuss her work at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Worsham Performance Hall, Student Life and Technology Center, Hendrix, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway. A reception and book signing will follow. Admission is free. Visit www.hendrixmurphy.org.

‘Cats’ tickets

The North American tour of “Cats” (Andrew Lloyd Webber’s settings to music of poems from T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats”) will be onstage at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall, 7:30 p.m. May 20, 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 21 and 1 and 6:30 p.m. May 22. The show, originally scheduled for May 2020, part of Celebrity Attractions’ 2019-20 season, was postponed because of the covid-19 pandemic. Tickets — $31-$81 — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Robinson Center Box Office; call (501) 244-8800 or visit CelebrityAttractions.com or Ticketmaster.com.

ART: Hendrix exhibitions

"Among Shadows" by Delita Martin is from one of four artist exhibitions on display starting Friday at Hendrix College in Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) Four exhibitions open Friday at the Windgate Museum of Art at Hendrix College, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway:

◼️ “Delita Martin: Conjure,” portraits of Black women by Martin, including 10 large-scale monoprints.

◼️ “Walker Evans American Photographs,” from the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, re-creating a landmark 1938 exhibition that was the museum’s first by a single photographer.

◼️ “Make Me Feel Mighty Real,” a gallery-size, audience-participation installation by artist-in-residence Anthony Sonnenberg.

◼️ “James Hayes,” on display in the Window Gallery, most recent large-scale glass works by Hayes, a 1988 Hendrix graduate. The gallery is visible from the exterior of the building day or night.

The exhibitions remain on display, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (except Feb. 19), through March 18.

Admission is free, as are related educational activities, including curator talks, film screenings, panel discussions and student-led tours. Visit www.windgatemuseum.org.

Pine Bluff center

"Mr. & Mrs. Black America" by Carl Moore is part of “PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes,” on display at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) “PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes,” paintings by Carl E. Moore go on display today in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Moore’s work depicts Black Americans “living their life and in their space, as … in a PAUSED position waiting. Waiting for the next headline or event to happen. Waiting for the next justified police shooting, or the next unexplained act of violence,” according to a news release. The exhibit, sponsored by Relyance Bank, will be up through April 30. Center Curator Jessica Lenehan will conduct an “Inside the Arts” studio interview with Moore at 5 p.m. today online via facebook.com/asc701. The center will host a reception featuring Moore and artist Meikel Church, 5-7 p.m. March 3. Admission is free. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

And glass artist Olivia Valentine offers a Valentine’s Day-theme lamp-working workshop covering how to melt and bend glass rods using a torch to create small sculptures, noon-4 p.m. Saturday at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas’ The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. The workshop is open to adults 18 and older, no experience necessary; space is limited. Cost is $125, $100 for center members. Register at asc701.org/adult-classes; call (870) 395-7059 or email rdaigle@asc701.org for more information.