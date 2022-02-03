Police beat: LR police say teen carried stolen gun

LR police say teen carried stolen gun

Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a teenager who they said had a stolen gun, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at the Chicot Food Mart around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, the suspect -- 17-year-old Deshun Acker of Little Rock -- ran, according to the arrest report.

Police pursued and arrested Acker, finding a pistol on a trash can near the place where the teen was caught, the report said. The pistol had been reported stolen out of Rockwall County, Texas, police said.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer Corbin gave the authorization for Acker to be tried as an adult on a felony charge of theft by receiving and two misdemeanor charges -- fleeing and minor in possession of a firearm.