Little Rock School District's online forum will go on tonight as scheduled

The Little Rock School District's online community forum on proposals to close, combine and repurpose several school campuses will proceed tonight on the district's Youtube channel, LRSDlive.com.

The session, set for 6 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, is the third in an ongoing series of virtual and in-person forums being hosted by the district.

The focus of tonight's online event is the proposed discontinuation of Western Hills Elementary School as a traditional campus. It would become the home of the district's Ignite Virtual Academy for grades kindergarten through 12.

Also on the agenda for tonight are the district's proposals for removing prekindergarten classes from some campuses and adding them to other campuses. The proposals call for:

• Assigning two prekindergarten classes now at Terry Elementary to Romine Early Childhood Center.

• Removing the prekindergarten classrooms from Jefferson Elementary and adding them to the Fair Park Early Childhood Education Center.

• Removing two prekindergarten classes from Stephens Elementary and adding prekindergarten classrooms at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary.

Tonight's online forum will be followed with an in-person public forum on the district's overall facility plan from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Southwest High School.