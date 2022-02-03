The nation in brief: N.C. fertilizer plant fire still burning





N.C. fertilizer plant fire still burning

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A fire at a fertilizer plant in North Carolina continued to burn Wednesday, forcing firefighters and thousands of evacuated residents to remain at least a mile away because of the possibility of an explosion.

Fire officials said they could not predict when the blaze will die down. And they didn't know how many people have actually obeyed evacuation orders.

"The fact of the matter is, at the beginning of this incident, there was enough ammonium nitrate on hand for this to be one of the worst explosions in U.S. history," Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo said at an afternoon news conference.

The fire is at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant on the city's north side. The blaze began Monday night, shooting flames and thick smoke into the sky.

The fire quickly consumed the building, collapsing it. Firefighters fought the blaze for about 90 minutes Monday, but the risk of an explosion forced them to retreat.

An estimated 500 tons of combustible ammonium nitrate were housed at the plant, and nearly another 100 tons of fertilizer ingredient were in an adjacent rail car.

The area that's been evacuated includes about 6,500 people in 2,500 homes, officials said.

While officials initially thought the situation could end in 36 to 48 hours, Mayo said there was "too much product, too many unknowns."

Tennessee Senate ousts lawmaker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Republican-led Tennessee Senate voted Wednesday to remove Democratic Sen. Katrina Robinson from office because of her recent wire fraud conviction, the first time the chamber has removed a senator since at least the Civil War. Robinson angrily denounced her expulsion as a "procedural lynching."

The criminal case against Robinson, a Memphis lawmaker, involves federal grant money at a school for health care school workers she operated in the city before she was elected to the Senate. Robinson and other Democrats called her expulsion premature, noting that many of the original charges were dropped, and she is still awaiting sentencing.

Prosecutors accused the Memphis lawmaker of paying personal expenses from more than $600,000 in federal grant money awarded to a school for health care workers that she operated. She was ultimately convicted of two of the 20 counts, involving $3,400 in wedding expenses in 2016.

Robinson, one of three Black women in the Senate, all of them Democrats, has maintained her innocence.

Robinson argued before the 27-5 vote to expel her that she had been unfairly judged by the white-majority chamber. She called it a "procedural lynching," prompting cheers of support that the Republican speaker gaveled down.

'Ghost Army' honored for WWII work

CONCORD, N.H. -- Members of two top-secret World War II military units referred to as the "Ghost Army" will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal more than 75 years after their service, under legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The Ghost Army refers to two units that used inflatable equipment, sound effects, radio trickery and other deceptions in Europe to draw enemy forces away from American units, saving an estimated 30,000 lives. Because of their secret classification, members were not recognized for their heroism.

Biden signed the bill Tuesday.

Rick Beyer of the Ghost Army Legacy Project worked for seven years to get the bill passed. "Armed with their wits and guile these men saved lives and helped win the war," he said in a statement. "Their story is an inspiration to all of us!"

The legislation in the House was co-led by U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., and Republican Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah. In the Senate, the legislation was led by Sens. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Susan Collins, R-Maine.

Minneapolis police kill man in home

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis police officer fatally shot a man Wednesday who authorities said had a loaded gun in his hand when officers entered a downtown apartment as part of a murder investigation.

Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman said the shooting happened about 7 a.m. Officers from the Minneapolis department's SWAT unit were serving warrants to help the St. Paul Police Department in a homicide investigation.

Huffman said the officers used a key fob to gain entry to the apartment, and identified themselves as police before entering. Nine seconds after going inside, officers encountered a man with a handgun. After the shooting, the man, who wasn't identified, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities found a loaded gun, Huffman said.

The city identified the officer involved in the shooting Wednesday evening as Mark Hanneman. Huffman did not say whether he was injured or how many shots were fired.

The shooting comes as three former officers are on trial in St. Paul on charges that they violated George Floyd's civil rights when he was killed in May 2020.

Officers investigate a fatal police shooting Wednesday in Minneapolis. (AP/Star Tribune/Richard Tsong-Taatarii)





