Monthly payments of legal fees is an abuse, bad precedent, civil rights attorneys tell judge in Pulaski County school desegregation case

Attorneys for Black students in a long-running federal Pulaski County school desegregation lawsuit on Wednesday objected to a judge's decision on their legal fees.

The attorney team led by Austin Porter Jr. and Robert Pressman filed a motion for relief from Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.'s order on Friday in which the judge directed the Pulaski County Special School District to pay a total of $325,098.13 -- in 12 monthly installments -- to the attorneys and monitors for Black students.

The class of all Black students in the case, once known as the Joshua intervenors, has been renamed the McClendon intervenors. The intervenors had challenged in court the Pulaski County Special district's assertion that it had complied with its desegregation plan obligations.

"The Court's order was based on a mistaken fact that the Intervenors did not object to the installment plan for payment as proposed by the Pulaski County Special School District," the legal team wrote to Marshall on Wednesday.

"The Intervenors did in fact object to the district's proposal to pay the Intervenors' attorneys' fees and costs, which is what led them to file their motion for attorneys' fees."

Porter and Pressman also asked the judge to revisit his decisions "to drastically reduce" the number of hours that their legal team spent on the case as well as his decision to reduce the hourly rates customarily charged by the legal team.

[DOCUMENT: Intervenors’ motion » arkansasonline.com/23motion]

Marshall ruled in a 68-page order last May that the Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school districts are "unitary" with the exception of some facilities issues.

Marshall ruled that the Pulaski County Special district has met its obligations in regard to student discipline, student achievement, and self-monitoring of desegregation efforts.

But the judge also directed the Pulaski County Special district to "square up" inequities between the Mills University Studies High School campus, which is in a more heavily Black residential section of the district, and Robinson Middle School, which is in a more affluent, predominantly white residential area. The two schools were built at the same time and opened to students in August 2019.

Marshall said in May that both buildings are "excellent facilities," but he called Robinson "superior." "[I]f Mills High gets an A, Robinson Middle gets an A++," the judge wrote at the time.

Last week the judge approved the district's proposed plan for improving Mills, which will include the addition of 10 classrooms, a 2,200-seat arena, a softball field and upgrades to the school's JROTC facility -- all at what the judge said would cost about $19 million.

In a motion and accompanying 25-page brief, the attorneys for the intervenors said Marshall's decision to allow the district to pay the fees over time "is an abuse of discretion" and sets a precedent that does not discourage bad behavior.

The fees should be paid in full with interest, the team said.

[DOCUMENT: Brief in support of motion » arkansasonline.com/23brief

"In essence, the district court is allowing a violator of civil rights to determine when and how attorney's fees are to be paid," the McClendon attorneys wrote.

"The PCSSD relegated the Mills construction project to that of a second-class construction project," the team also wrote. Now the PCSSD is wanting relegate the McClendon intervenors to that of second class, as well, by having the payment of legal fees delayed.

"Why should the Intervenors have to wait?" they asked, also noting that attorneys for the Pulaski County Special district don't have to wait for payment from the district of their bills, nor did the judge's expert in the case have to wait for her payments.

Porter, as the lead attorney in the case, also brought to the judge's attention that he is in a solo civil-rights law practice and that the covid-19 pandemic has brought trials in those cases almost to a halt over the past two years. Civil-rights attorneys are only paid when they try the often long, drawn-out cases and win them, the team noted.

"If undersigned counsel is not trying and winning cases, he is unable to meet his financial challenges."

The attorneys also objected to Marshall's reducing their hourly rates from $350 to $310 an hour and reducing the number of hours for which they are to be paid.

"The number of hours that Intervenors' team has spent was necessary in fulfilling its obligation to the class members to defend the consent decree. Intervenors' legal team has worked long and hard for their clients," they wrote.

"The Intervenors are entitled to recover the full amount of their fees in this matter, or no less than 75% of their time," they also said.