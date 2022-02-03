Myers stays close to his Vilonia nest

Myers at a glance

POSITION Quarterback

HEIGHT 6-4

WEIGHT 190

NOTABLES Myers was the No. 22 ranked playing in the state of Arkansas by 247, and the No. 1 quarterback in the state. … Myers was a 2021 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette First Team selection, and a 5A All-State selection. … Myers also held offers from Middle Tennessee, Missouri State and Southeast Missouri.

VILONIA -- Austin Myers capped a demanding stretch of his life Wednesday afternoon.

Myers, a 3-star quarterback according to both 247Sports and Rivals, began the recruiting process early in high school. He committed to Kansas as a sophomore, but decommitted after former offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon's departure in January 2021.

As a junior, Myers tore a ligament in the thumb of his throwing hand, which impacted his recruitment. As a senior, there were visits to Louisiana Tech and Memphis, and even discussions with schools such as Michigan and Arizona State about a scholarship.

Despite Power 5 and FBS options, Myers signed his national letter of intent to play college football at the University of Central Arkansas on Wednesday, 16 miles from his high school.

"It's a really stressful process, going through recruiting," Myers said. "Finally getting to sign the paper, having a home, having coaches that'll invest in me and I know are going to develop me, it's awesome."

The quarterback finished his Vilonia career with 5,053 passing yards and 60 touchdown passes. According to Eagles Coach Todd Langrell, he's one of four Vilonia players to ever get a Division I football scholarship.

Myers chose the Bears in large part because he felt a connection, he said, with head coach Nathan Brown and offensive coordinator Ken Collums, but his ties to UCA extend beyond the football field and coaching staff. His mother, Susan Myers, has worked at the university for 14 years and currently serves as an associate professor in the school's marketing and media management department.

"Any college football game I went to [growing up], it was UCA," Austin said.

At 6-years old, Myers attended his first UCA game. He remembers Estes Stadium before its purple and gray turf, and he remembers when Brown was the Bears' quarterback.

It's not lost on Myers, either, that Brown is a native of the Natural State, nor that the Bears most recent starting quarterback, Breylin Smith, is also from the area, having graduated from Conway High School in 2015.

"It's comforting knowing that they invest in local guys," Myers said of UCA. "Whenever my time is, if that's this year, three years. It doesn't matter. Whenever it is, my goal is to help the team out wherever that may be."

Smith announced on Jan. 19 that he was declaring for the NFL Draft, so Myers will join a position group that's been recently shuffled with the departures of Smith and other in-state quarterbacks Hunter Loyd and Darius Bowers, who both entered the transfer portal following UCA's 2021 season.

He will join former Tyler Gee of Cabot as the only other Arkansan in the UCA quarterback room in 2022. The Bears also added two other quarterbacks in this year's signing class in former Northern Iowa signal-caller Will McElvain and former Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Clifton McDowell.