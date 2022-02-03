



• CNN President Jeff Zucker abruptly resigned Wednesday after acknowledging a consensual relationship with another network executive, ending a nine-year tenure at the helm of the one of the nation's largest media companies. Zucker said he acknowledged the relationship when asked about it as part of an investigation into Chris Cuomo, the former CNN anchorman who was fired after it was discovered that he aided his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the former governor navigated a sexual harassment investigation. "I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't," Zucker wrote in a memo. "I was wrong." Zucker, 56, has been an industry leader since he was executive producer of the "Today" show in the 1990s. In the following decade, he ran NBC's entertainment division, where he was instrumental in putting Donald Trump on the reality show "The Apprentice." He rose to become chief of NBC Universal and left in 2010 when Comcast took over. In a statement Zucker said he wished that his tenure at CNN had ended differently but, "it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute." Allison Gollust, CNN's executive vice president and chief marketing officer, acknowledged the relationship in a memo of her own. "Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time. I'm incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday," she said. Jason Kilar, CEO of WarnerMedia, told employees in a memo that an interim leadership plan would be announced shortly.

• With Tara Setmayer, a former GOP communications director on Capitol Hill, sitting in Wednesday as guest co-host for a second day this week, Whoopi Goldberg's colleagues on "The View" had virtually nothing to say about her two-week suspension for her comments on Jews and the Holocaust. At the top of the ABC talk show, co-host Joy Behar noted Goldberg's absence and said simply, with a tiny head tilt, "OK," before moving on to other topics. The show went on with four co-hosts. Goldberg's suspension was announced by ABC News President Kim Godwin on Tuesday, the day after Goldberg said during a discussion of a Tennessee school board's banning of the book "Maus" that the Holocaust was "not about race ... it's about man's inhumanity to other man." While she apologized hours later and again on air Tuesday, her words rallied critics and defenders alike as well as condemnation from several prominent Jewish leaders. "I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments," Godwin said in a statement. "The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."





