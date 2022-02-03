Nations ease measures as virus's spread slows





Step by step, many countries, especially in Europe and North America, are easing their covid-19 restrictions amid hopes that the omicron wave has passed its peak.

The early moves to relax precautions have been made based on declining or flattening case counts in recent days.

The omicron variant has fueled more cases worldwide over the past 10 weeks -- 90 million -- than were seen during all of 2020, the outbreak's first full year. But the World Health Organization this week said some countries can now consider carefully relaxing their rules if they have high immunity rates, their health care systems are strong and the epidemiological trends are going in the right direction.

The level of new cases worldwide for the week of Jan. 24 through Sunday was similar to that of the previous week, though the number of newly reported deaths increased 9%, to more than 59,000, reflecting the usual lag between infection and death, according to the U.N. health agency.

The most pronounced pullbacks in restrictions are in Europe, for many months the world's epicenter of the pandemic, as well as in South Africa -- where the existence of omicron was first announced publicly -- and the United States. In Britain and the U.S., as in South Africa before them, covid-19 cases skyrocketed at first but are now coming down rapidly.

In the U.S., leaders have served up a hodgepodge of responses. The city of Denver is ending requirements for proof of vaccination and mask rules for businesses and public spaces, while keeping them for schools and public transportation.

New York's governor plans in the next week to review whether to keep the state's mask mandate at a time when cases and hospitalizations have plummeted in the early omicron hot spot. New York City is averaging 4,200 cases a day, compared with 41,000 during the first week of January.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The U.S. as a whole is on a similar trajectory, with infections plunging from an average of more than 800,000 a day 2½ weeks ago to 430,000 this week.

But two years into the pandemic, the coronavirus is killing Americans at far higher rates than people in other wealthy nations.

The ballooning death toll has defied the hopes of many Americans that the less severe omicron variant would spare the United States the pain of past waves. Deaths have now surpassed the worst days of the autumn surge of the delta variant and are more than two-thirds as high as the record tolls of last winter, when vaccines were largely unavailable.

The death toll has clouded a sense of optimism even as the omicron cases recede. And it has laid bare the weaknesses in the country's response, scientists said.

"Death rates are so high in the States -- eye-wateringly high," said Devi Sridhar, head of the global public health program at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, who has supported loosening coronavirus rules in parts of Britain. "The United States is lagging."

Despite having one of the world's most powerful arsenals of vaccines, the country has not been able to vaccinate as many people as other large, wealthy nations. Crucially, vaccination rates in older people also lag behind certain European nations.

The United States has fallen even further behind in administering booster shots, leaving large numbers of vulnerable people with fading protection as omicron sweeps across the country.

The resulting American death toll has set the country apart -- and by wider margins than has been broadly recognized. Since Dec. 1, when health officials announced the first omicron case in the United States, the share of Americans who have been killed by the coronavirus is at least 63% higher than in any of the other large, wealthy nations, according to a New York Times analysis of mortality figures.

In recent months, the United States passed Britain and Belgium to have, among rich nations, the largest share of its population to have died from covid-19 over the entire pandemic.

"The U.S. stands out as having a relatively high fatality rate," said Joseph Dieleman, an associate professor at the University of Washington who has compared covid-19 outcomes globally. "There's been more loss than anyone wanted or anticipated."

OMICRON'S EFFECT

As deadly as the omicron wave has been, the situation in the United States is far better than it would have been without vaccines. The omicron variant also causes less serious illness than delta, even though it has led to much higher case numbers.

Together, vaccines and the less lethal nature of omicron infections have significantly reduced the share of people with covid-19 who are being hospitalized and dying during this wave, though the spike in cases has led to an overall rise in deaths.

Unvaccinated people make up a majority of hospitalized patients. But older people without booster shots also sometimes struggle to shake off the virus, leaving them in need of extra oxygen or hospital stays, said Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency physician at Brown University.

It is too early to judge how much worse the United States will fare during this wave. But some scientists said there were hopeful signs that the gap between the U.S. and other wealthy countries had begun to narrow.

As delta and now omicron have hammered the United States, they said, so many people have become sick that those who survived are emerging with a certain amount of immunity from their past infections.

Although it is not clear how strong or long-lasting that immunity will be, especially from omicron, Americans may slowly be developing the protection from past bouts with covid that other countries generated through vaccinations -- at the cost, scientists said, of many thousands of American lives.

"We've finally started getting to a stage where most of the population has been exposed either to a vaccine or the virus multiple times by now," said Dr. David Dowdy, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Referring to American and European death rates, he said, "I think we're now likely to start seeing things be more synchronized going forward."

While infection levels remain high in many states, scientists said that some deaths could still be averted by people taking precautions around older and more vulnerable Americans, like testing themselves and wearing masks. The toll from future waves will depend on what other variants emerge, scientists said, as well as what level of death Americans decide is tolerable.

"We've normalized a very high death toll in the U.S.," said Anne Sosin, who studies health equity at Dartmouth. "If we want to declare the end of the pandemic right now, what we're doing is normalizing a very high rate of death."

EXPERTS' WARNINGS

While omicron has proved less likely to cause severe illness than the delta variant, experts are warning people against underestimating it or letting their guard down against the possibility of new, more dangerous mutations.

"We are concerned that a narrative has taken hold in some countries that because of vaccines -- and because of omicron's high transmissibility and lower severity -- preventing transmission is no longer possible and no longer necessary," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Gheybreysus said Tuesday. "Nothing could be further from the truth."

The WHO's emergencies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan, warned that political pressure could lead some countries to open up again too soon -- and "that will result in unnecessary transmission, unnecessary severe disease and unnecessary death."

England, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and several Nordic countries have taken steps to end or loosen their restrictions. Some governments are betting that the pandemic is ebbing.

More than 370 million cases and over 5.6 million deaths linked to covid-19 have been reported worldwide.

The loosening of omicron's grip in many places has given rise to hope that the outbreak is about to enter a new phase in which the virus will become, like the flu, a persistent but generally manageable threat that people can live with.

Other continents are being more cautious. Some of the world's highest vaccination rates are in Asia, and its leaders are holding to stricter lockdown measures or even tightening them for now.

The remote Pacific island country of Tonga headed into lockdown Wednesday after discovering infections in two port workers helping to distribute aid in the wake of a volcanic eruption and tsunami. The country up to now has been virus-free.

Just days ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, China is sticking to its zero-covid policy. It imposes strict lockdowns and quarantines quickly when any cases are detected, mandates masks on public transportation, and requires people to show "green" status on a health app to enter most restaurants and stores.

South Africa this week announced that it has exited its fourth wave, saying scientific studies show immunity has hit 60% to 80%. Masks are still mandatory, but a curfew has been lifted and schools are required to fully -- not just partially -- open for the first time since March 2020.

Dr. Atiya Mosam of the Public Health Association of South Africa said such steps are a "practical move towards acknowledging that covid-19 is here to stay, even though we might have a milder strain."

"We are acknowledging how transmission occurs, while basically balancing people's need to live their lives," Mosam said.

Information for this article was contributed by Jamey Keaten, Mogomotsi Magome, David Rising, Geir Moulson, Graham Dunbar, Suzan Frazer and Jan M. Olsen of The Associated Press; and by Benjamin Mueller and Eleanor Lutz of The New York Times.

FILE - Passengers stand at the Noerreport Metrostation in Copenhagen Denmark, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Denmark has become one of the first European Union countries to scrap most pandemic restrictions as the country no longer considers the COVID-19 outbreak “a socially critical disease.” Bit by bit, many countries that have been especially hard-hit by the coronavirus are easing their tough, and often unpopular, restrictive measures to fight COVID-19 even as the omicron variant — deemed less severe — has caused cases to skyrocket. (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)









