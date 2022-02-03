Neither party wins in defamation suit

MONTGOMERY, A l a . — A jury Wednesday found that no defamation occurred between former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore and the woman who accused him of molesting her when she was 14.

In allegations that roiled the 2017 Senate race in Alabama, Leigh Corfman said Moore sexually touched her in 1979 when she was a teen and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney. Corfman filed suit alleging Moore defamed her by branding her a liar when he denied the accusations.

Moore countersued, claiming Corfman injured his reputation with false allegations meant to hurt him politically.

The jury deliberated for about three hours before ruling that neither party had prevailed in their claim against the other.

Moore said afterward that the decision was vindication for him and a “very heavy burden” had been lifted.

“There is no other way to interpret this but a victory,” Moore said, with his wife, Kayla, standing beside him.

“I’ve always said these allegations were false and malicious. I mean that today. I’ll say that today very clearly. They were meant to overturn a very successful election in 2017 to the United States Senate and they did exactly that,” Moore said.

Corfman attorney Neil Roman said the decision was not what they had hoped for but noted that jurors must have given credibility to her claim because they didn’t rule that Corfman defamed Moore when she told The Washington Post he molested her.

Although Corfman was seeking only a declaration that she was defamed, Moore was asking for money.