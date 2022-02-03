New director hired for Arkansas Fire Training Academy

A new director has been hired at the Arkansas Fire Training Academy in Camden.

Southern Arkansas University Tech announced Andy Woody -- a 25-year veteran of the fire service profession, which includes time as fire chief in both Searcy and Columbia, Mo. -- will be the new director. He will replace Academy Director Rachel Nix, who is retiring.

The Academy provides professional education and training in firefighting, hazardous materials and emergency medical services and certifies fire service personnel.

Woody holds a master's degree in administration. He is a graduate of the Executive Fire Officer Program through the National Fire Academy and is credentialed as a Chief Training Officer and Chief Fire Officer through the Center for Public Safety Excellence. He is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs and serves as an elected director-at-large of the Safety, Health, and Survival Section.

Arkansas Fire Training Academy Deputy Director James Rubow celebrated his retirement with staff on Jan. 27. Nix will be leaving in March. James Goodwin is replacing James Rubow as Deputy Director.

Nix served with the Arkansas Fire Training Academy from 1980 to 2022, and Rubow from 2001 to 2022.