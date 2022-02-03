State businesses on admired firms list

Tyson Foods Inc. and Walmart ranked first in their respective industry categories on Fortune Magazine's 2022 list of the World's Most Admired Companies.

Arkansas companies J.B. Hunt and Murphy USA also made the list.

The annual survey, conducted by Fortune and Korn Ferry, asked top executives, directors and financial analysts to identify the companies with the strongest reputations within their industries and across all industries.

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, is at the top of the general merchandisers category, followed by Target and Costco Wholesale, and ranked 15th across all industry categories.

Tyson Foods took first in the food production category, followed by Archer Daniels Midland and Corteva, for the sixth consecutive year.

J.B. Hunt was third in the trucking, transportation and logistics category, second to Maersk Group and Ryder System.

Murphy USA ranked eighth in the specialty retailers category.

-- Nathan Owens

PayPal stung, shuts 4.5 million accounts

PayPal Holdings said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record.

The payments giant, which is also overhauling its marketing strategy, said it no longer expects to achieve 750 million active accounts by 2025, abandoning a goal that contributed to a jump in spending last year on sales campaigns.

"We regularly assess our active account base to ensure the accounts are legitimate," Chief Financial Officer John Rainey said on a conference call with analysts Tuesday, after the company released fourth-quarter results. "This is particularly important during incentive campaigns that can be targets for bad actors attempting to reap the benefit from these offers without ever having an intent to be a legitimate customer on our platform."

The problem was disclosed along with an earnings report that fell short of Wall Street estimates.

Shares of the company fell $43.23, a record 25%, to close Wednesday at $132.57.

-- Bloomberg News

Trading day ends up for Arkansas Index

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 772.61, up 0.86.

"Equities rose for a fourth consecutive day, led by the communication services and real estate sectors as inflation fears appear to be easing combined with expectations from investors for company share repurchase demand following earnings season," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.