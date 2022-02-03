No substitute for time in woods

Duck season is finished, throwing us into that strange netherworld between winter and spring.

There's still four weeks of archery deer season remaining for those that still feel compelled to sit in trees. Squirrel hunting is easy in the leafless woods, and it's a good time to hunt rabbits. Otherwise, we are between the big-ticket seasons.

For several weeks, Mike Stanley of Highland has been counting the days until spring turkey season. He said he is greatly encouraged by all of the young turkeys he saw during fall and early winter.

Two friends have sent me videos of turkeys on their property, and those signs are more than encouraging. Both show large flocks that include a lot of mature gobblers. I hope they make it unscathed through the winter and that they enjoy bountiful nesting and brood rearing seasons.

I have no clues to offer from my usual haunts in Grant County. I know turkeys are there, but I seldom see them. My remote cameras snap a few photos of them every year, and I have been very fortunate to encounter at least one mature gobbler there every year since 2014.

Despite a fairly solid track record, I never anticipate turkey hunting success. I hope for success and prepare diligently to tilt the odds in my favor should an opportunity arise.

Of all the turkey hunters I know or have known, I can only think of three that I would say are really good at. They are Mike Stanley, his son Micaiah Stanley, and Greg Hillis. I consider myself an avid pursuer of turkeys that occasionally gets lucky. I attribute that more than anything to time spent in the woods. You can't win if you're not in the field, and if you're in the field, you will see and hear things that will help you at least get in a position for a chance to succeed.

I'm thinking about the first gobbler I killed during the 2021 spring turkey season. It happened on April 23.

I spent the first few days of that season in an area where I killed four gobblers in three years. Those woods went inexplicably cold in 2020, and I did not see nor hear sign of a turkey despite hunting every day.

The 2021 season started the same way, and I realized I had to do something different.

On April 22, I moved far away to a different part of Old Belfast Hunting Club. I found a place that looked like it had potential, put out two Avian-X feeding alert hen decoys in an opening, and relaxed. I called often with my usual one-man-band of turkey calls, but I got no response.

About an hour or so before dusk, the sound of a cracking stick jerked me to attention. A deer probably broke the stick, but with as much pine litter as there was on the ground, it could have been a turkey.

About 15 minutes later, a crow screeched, followed by a single yelp. Indeed, a turkey cracked the stick. The bird was headed to roost. Judging from where I heard the stick and from where I heard the yelp, I drew a mental line to where I thought the roost was. I did not know whether the yelp came from a hen or gobbler, nor did I know if there were other turkeys.

However, I anticipated that turkeys leaving their roosts would follow a wide draw to a different patch of woods. My hunch was correct. A flock of turkeys passed my spot at 8 a.m., and I killed a 2-year old gobbler with short spurs and a bottle-brush beard. It was a very long shot made possible by a load of tungsten super shot squeezed through a Trulock turkey choke in my fully camouflaged Winchester SX3 20-gauge. If I had known how far it really was, I would not have attempted the shot, but it killed the turkey decisively.

The statute of limitations has expired, so I can now tell this part of the story. I leaned my gun against a tree and carried the gobbler to my lair. It took me two hours to find my gun. If I had to call in an extra pair of eyes, I would never hear the end of it.

Finally, I went back to my lair, sat in my chair and tried to recall exactly where I shot the turkey. That wasn't easy because those woods are featureless. I took a compass reading, walked to that spot and finally found the feather pile. The gun was beside it.

I won't do that again.