North Little Rock man sentenced to 15 years for Riverfront Park robbery

A North Little Rock robber apprehended with the help of a bystander in the city's Riverfront Park has received a 15-year prison sentence.

Sentencing papers filed Tuesday show Willie Murry, 48, pleaded guilty to robbery, reduced from aggravated robbery, in exchange for the 15-year term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton.

Murry was arrested shortly after the August 2020 holdup by the Greyhound bus station at 118 E. Washington Ave. According to police reports, 49-year-old Mary Elmore of Fort Smith told police that she was waiting for a bus when she was approached by a limping man wearing a knee brace on his left leg.

The man asked if she had anything on her, and she told him no. Elmore said the man turned away and started to walk away but doubled back to her with a gold pen-like knife and demanded that she give up everything she had.

She said she gave him all of her money, about $2.75, and then he pulled her diamond wedding ring off her finger and left, promising violence if anyone called the police.

Elmore and witness Angelo White, 47, of Marvell said the robber appeared to be accompanied by a second man, who had stood at a distance during the robbery, and both men had left together walking to the park.

While police were searching the park, 37-year-old Gregory Robinson of Harrison called police to say the robber had changed clothes and was still in the park. Robinson went back to the bus station and returned Elmore's ring.

According to the report, Robinson said he'd witnessed the holdup, followed the robber into the park and gotten the woman's ring back. He said he didn't know the robber but had walked up to the robber and Elmore, intending to ask for a cigarette, and saw the theft.

From Robinson's account, investigators realized that they had made contact with the robber in the park but had not recognized him because he was wearing different clothes. Officers went back to the park and arrested Murry, noting that he was wearing a leg brace and the found a gold exacto knife in his pocket.

Under the conditions of his plea agreement, negotiated by deputy prosecutor Rafael Gallaher and public defender Brandy Turner, he also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and two counts of second-degree battery, for assaulting jail deputies at different times while in the Pulaski County jail.