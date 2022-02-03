Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Leslie Plante, 44, of 16193 Sycamore Lane in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with two counts of aggravated assault on family or household member. Plante was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

• Crystal Goodhart, 39, of 11611 Old Apple Hill Road in Prairie Grove, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Goodhart was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Rogers

• Tricia McKerlie, 40, of 1100 N. 31st St. No. 3 in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. McKerlie was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Austin Rankin, 27, of 6200 Watkins Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape. Rankin was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.