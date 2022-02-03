Northwest Arkansas Community College spring enrollment down for second year

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College's enrollment this spring semester is down 5.6% from the same point last year, the college announced Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the 11th day of classes, 6,402 students were enrolled, according to unofficial, preliminary numbers the school provided in a news release. The college counted 6,784 students as of the 11th day of classes during the spring 2021 semester.

This is the second straight year the college has seen a decline in spring enrollment. The spring 2021 enrollment figure was a 10.8% decline from spring 2020. The college gets much of its revenue from students' tuition and fees.

College officials remain optimistic. Justin White, interim vice president of student services, said they have high hopes for this year's summer and fall terms as they increase efforts to have safe, pre-enrollment events on campus and collegiate experiences for potential students.

"We have strong relationships with local high schools and community partners and will continue to work together to provide accessible pathways to obtaining a higher education," White said.

Enrollment steadily increased from the college's founding in 1990 until 2011, when its official fall semester number hit an all-time high of 8,528 students. Enrollment for the fall 2021 semester was 7,037, according to the college's Fact Book.

Last fall's enrollment represented a decline of 5% from the fall 2020 semester. College officials have cited the covid-19 pandemic as a major reason for the drop.

There are 22 public, two-year colleges in Arkansas. Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest two-year college in the state. Total enrollment across the state's two-year colleges was 40,158 as of the fall 2020 semester -- a decline of 35% from 2011, when it was 61,936.

The 11th-day enrollment figures are preliminary, unofficial numbers, according to the news release. The total enrollment figure typically includes numbers not counted by the Arkansas Department of Higher Education such as students who may be auditing a class or who are enrolled in "late start" classes that begin after the traditional 16-week term begins.

Institutions across the state submit the reports to the Department of Higher Education in February, according to the release.