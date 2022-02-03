FOOTBALL

Vikings set to hire O'Connell

The Minnesota Vikings plan to hire Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell to be the 10th head coach in the franchise's 61-year history, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation. A deal with O'Connell cannot be completed until after Los Angeles plays the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. But the Vikings on Wednesday night had begun informing the other finalists in their coaching search they would not get the job, sources said. The Vikings spent most of Wednesday interviewing Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh, but never made him a job offer, said a source with knowledge of the discussions. According to multiple news media reports, Harbaugh has informed Michigan he is returning to the school. The Vikings chose O'Connell, 36, after conducting a second interview in Los Angeles with him on Monday. The Vikings also had second interviews with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

James Madison joins Sun Belt

James Madison is joining the Sun Belt Conference this summer, a move that will include a football transition for the Dukes from the second-tier FCS to the FBS level, the university and conference announced Wednesday. The move is set to officially take place when the new academic year begins on July 1, setting the stage for JMU to compete in the Sun Belt in the 2022 football season. Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill credited JMU President Jonathan Alger and Athletic Director Jeff Bourne for positioning themselves so well to allow for such a quick transition." James Madison played football last season at the FCS level, going 12-2 and reaching the national semifinals for the fifth time in the past six years. The Dukes have gone 33-5 in the past three seasons under Coach Curt Cignetti.

Bama hires 3 assistants

Alabama Coach Nick Saban has hired three new assistants. The school announced Wednesday that Coleman Hutzler will coordinate special teams and coach outside linebackers, Travaris Robinson will work with the cornerbacks and Eric Wolford will be the offensive line coach. Hutzler spent last season as the special teams coordinator at Mississippi. Robinson spent five seasons as South Carolina's defensive coordinator from 2016-19 and was defensive backs coach at Miami last season. He was retained on the staff of new Coach Mario Cristobal but opted to leave for Tuscaloosa. Wolford's Kentucky offensive line last season was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award as the nation's top line.

Jackson State out of Classic

Tennessee State's president says Jackson State's decision to withdraw from the Southern Heritage Classic with three years left on the current contract is "insensitive and irresponsible" with implications far beyond football. President Glenda Glover issued a statement Wednesday saying Tennessee State learned of Jackson State's decision through a national scheduler. The Southern Heritage Classic has been played in Memphis at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium since 1990. Jackson State beat Tennessee State 38-16 last September. A crowd of 46,171 attended the first and now the only scheduled game between Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders and Tennessee State Coach Eddie George.

BASKETBALL

Ole Miss freshman injured

Mississippi freshman Daeshun Ruffin will miss the season with a knee injury that requires surgery. Ruffin was injured in the Rebels' 76-72 win over No. 25 LSU on Tuesday night, when he scored 19 points in 20 minutes. Ruffin missed eight games after breaking his right hand in the season opener. He was averaging 12.6 points, 3.4 assists and a team-high 2.3 steals per game.

Aces re-sign WNBA MVP

The Las Vegas Aces have re-signed A'ja Wilson, locking up the 2020 WNBA MVP at the start of free agency. Teams could not start talking to free agents until Saturday, but the Aces moved quickly to keep Wilson in the desert. Wilson was the first overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft after leading South Carolina to an NCAA championship the year before and has become one of the league's best players in four seasons. Wilson won the 2020 MVP after averaging 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocked shots per game while leading the Aces to the WNBA Finals. The 6-4 forward has earned two all-WNBA nods, three All-Star appearances, WNBA rookie of the year and won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Wilson has career averages of 19 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

BASEBALL

Former Cardinal OF dies

David Green, an outfielder on the St. Louis Cardinals' 1982 World Series champions, has died. He was 61. Green had been hospitalized in suburban St. Louis after choking at his home about a week ago and died Saturday of respiratory failure, his family told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Green signed with the Milwaukee Brewers in 1978 as a 17-year-old out of Nicaragua. He was part of a trade in December 1980 in which the Cardinals sent Rollie Fingers, Ted Simmons and Pete Vuckovich to the Brewers for Green, outfielder Sixto Lezcano and pitchers Dave LaPoint and Lary Sorensen. Green hit .283 as a part-time player on the 1982 team that beat the Brewers in seven games in the World Series. He was traded to San Francisco after the 1984 season in a deal that brought Jack Clark to St. Louis. Clark was a key player on pennant-winning teams in 1985 and 1987.

HOCKEY

Ovechkin to miss All-Stars

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin will miss the NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas on Saturday after entering the league's covid-19 protocols Wednesday. Ovechkin was going to play in his eighth All-Star Game. He's tied for third in the NHL with 29 goals and is fourth on the career list with 759. Ovechkin will be replaced on the Metropolitan Division roster by his teammate, forward Tom Wilson, who'll be in his first All-Star Game. Washington center Evgeny Kuznetsov is in his second All-Star Game.