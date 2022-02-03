OPEC, allies stay on cautious course

FRANKFURT, Germany -- Oil cartel OPEC and allied producing countries are sticking with cautious increases in the amount of oil they send to the global economy, a decision likely to support prices that are near seven-year highs amid fears of a Russian military move against Ukraine.

The alliance of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries led by Saudi Arabia and non-members led by Russia agreed Wednesday to add 400,000 barrels per day in March. That is in line with plans by the OPEC Plus group to add that amount of oil every month and gradually restore deep cuts made during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The move comes as oil prices hover near their highest levels since 2014, pushing up gasoline costs for drivers. U.S. oil traded up 0.15% at $88.35 in late afternoon trading, while international benchmark Brent crude was priced at $89.60, up 0.5%.

Prices at those levels have led to pressure for more production from the U.S. and other consuming countries, which in November announced a coordinated release of oil from national reserves, a step that has not done much to curb the increase in prices as the economy bounces back from the pandemic and consumes more fuel for travel and industry.

OPEC Plus sticking to its plan will support oil prices, especially since several members have been unable to meet their share of output. Higher oil prices are sending reverberations throughout the global economy in terms of higher consumer inflation in the U.S. and Europe and costlier fuel for heating, flying and driving.

U.S. drivers are paying an average of $3.40 per gallon for regular gasoline, up 9 cents from a month ago and 95 cents from a year ago, according to motor club federation AAA. In Germany, gasoline prices hit a record 1.71 euros per liter, the equivalent of $7.31 per gallon. Taxes make up a larger proportion of gas prices in Europe.

Recent price rises also have been fed by the tensions in eastern Europe, where uncertainty around Russia and Ukraine has raised fears that Russian oil supplies could be interrupted if diplomatic talks break down and U.S. and European sanctions materialize.

Russia is a major oil and gas producer. Some analysts think, however, that any sanctions imposed by the U.S. and Europe would seek to spare energy supplies.

Some OPEC member countries, such as Nigeria and Angola, have been unable to ramp up production because of lagging oil investment. That raises the question of whether countries that can produce more -- such as de facto OPEC leader Saudi Arabia -- can fill the gap.

OPEC Plus has a stake in stable price developments: While higher prices benefit state budgets in producing countries, members may not want to see them shoot to levels over $100 per barrel, when they might begin to erode demand from transportation and industry.

"Core to our bullish oil price view is the now historically low levels of the oil market's two buffers: inventory and spare capacity," analysts at Goldman Sachs led by Damien Courvalin said in a report. "Even if OPEC Plus were ramping up faster, this would only come at the expense of a critically lower level of spare capacity."

OPEC and its partners ratified their scheduled increase at a short online meeting on Wednesday.

As doubts grow about the whether the anticipated expansion in global inventories will actually happen this quarter, forecasts are piling up for a return to prices of $100 a barrel or more. Such a rally could ultimately provoke enough pressure from Saudi Arabia's allies in Washington for a change of stance.

"If prices continue their precipitous rise, we see a path to Saudi Arabia reprising the regulator role and ramping up output," said Helima Croft, chief commodities strategist at RBC Capital Markets. "Of course, the question is whether this would require a White House call."

Saudi Arabia's reluctance so far stems from a concern that markets are about to tip back into surplus, as producers in the U.S. and elsewhere begin ramping up production. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has repeatedly favored cautious, gradual supply changes.

"Prudence as I've been preaching about is what saved us in OPEC Plus," he said just a few hours ahead of the meeting at a conference in Riyadh. "Prudence dictates that you have a bit of a think here and a bit of think there."

Information for this article was contributed by David McHugh of The Associated Press; and by Salma El Wardany, Grant Smith, Ben Bartenstein and Dina Khrennikova of Bloomberg News (WPNS).