100 years ago

Feb. 3, 1922

HOXIE -- Sentiment is said to be fast crystalizing here in favor of a municipal ticket composed entirely of women. Apparently a large majority of the voters are not satisfied with a board composed of men, and are willing to turn the government over to the women.

50 years ago

Feb. 3, 1972

NEWPORT -- A double explosion and fire destroyed five buildings and severely damaged two others, causing an estimated loss of $2 million. The fire and explosion also forced the evacuation of the Newport Hospital and Clinic. ... One of the 93 patients at the hospital said his bed was picked up by the explosion and tossed across the room. ... Some patients were found wandering around lake Newport about a quarter of a mile from the Hospital. They were dazed and did not know how they got there.

25 years ago

Feb. 3, 1997

WASHINGTON -- After helping fellow Republicans stand against President Clinton on welfare reform, Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee plans to lobby his "first constituent" today to ensure that a presidential library will be in Arkansas. Although most of the president's intimates have considered it a given that the library would be in Clinton's home state, Huckabee was taking no chances. "I don't want him to think that the governor of Arkansas is taking anything for granted," Huckabee said Sunday at a meeting of the National Governors' Association, Huckabee's first. Earlier, he found himself in the middle of the association's most high-stakes political battle. As a member of the association's committee on human resources, he voted for compromise language aimed at short-circuiting Clinton's efforts to soften provisions of last year's welfare reform bill. The language approved by the committee -- which will go before the full governors' group for a vote Tuesday -- encourages Congress to provide financial assistance to help states hit hard by the welfare reform bill's ban on benefits for legal immigrants without repudiating the ban altogether. Clinton opposes the ban on benefits for legal immigrants and promised to "fix" it when he signed the welfare reform bill into law.

10 years ago

Feb. 3, 2012

• There won't be an AT&T White Pages telephone directory delivered at the Pulaski County home of Mike and Robin Benetz this year, not that they'll miss it. Residents in the Little Rock area are to receive their annual, free delivery of a Yellow Pages telephone directory at their homes by mid-month, but the usual White Pages phone book of residential listings won't be there. This year will be the first time in 80-plus years that residential listings won't be in the telephone books delivered annually to every Little Rock-area residence, according to a company spokesman. Those listings now must be requested from AT&T. No thanks, Robin Benetz said Thursday. "They actually delivered it last year," said Benetz, whose house hasn't had a landline in three years, after the family switched to all cell phones. "Of course, we don't use them. I throw them away because I can look up any number I need on my cell phone. "It's just a waste of trees," she said.