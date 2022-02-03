PODCAST: Razorbacks need resume wins

On this edition of the Basketball Podcast of Mid-America, Bob Holt, Scottie Bordelon and Matt Jones discuss Arkansas' latest wins over West Virginia and Georgia, and the lack of resume wins for the Razorbacks this season.

We also look ahead to the upcoming games against Mississippi State and No. 1 Auburn.

The Basketball Podcast of Mid-America publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.



