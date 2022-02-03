Prep Basketball Roundup

GIRLS

Alma 38, Russellville 31

Junior Lydia Mann had 12 points, and the Lady Airedales' ball-control defensive effort limited Russellville to just 13 second-half points during an Alma win Tuesday in Cyclone Arena.

Alma (9-10, 2-5 5A-West) trailed 15-8 after one quarter but outscored the Cyclones, 29-16 the rest of the way.

Russellville (10-9, 4-3) made three first-quarter 3-pointers and quickly bumped the lead to 12-6.

But, after making 3-of-4 from deep to open the game, the Lady Cyclones finished just 3-of-22 for the game.

Down one (25-24) after three, Jordan Gramlich's old-fashioned three-point effort put the Airedales ahead, 32-29, with 3:20 left to play. Halyn Carmack followed moments later with a driving layup at the 2:50 mark to stretch the lead to five (34-29).

Pea Ridge 60, Gravette 31

Bella Cates hit six of her seven 3-pointers in the second half as Pea Ridge rolled to a 4A-1 Conference victory over host Gravette.

All five Lady Blackhawks starters scored in the first quarter as Pea Ridge (15-9, 5-4) jumped out to a 23-7 lead. The Lady Blackhawks continued to pull away with a 34-12 halftime cushion and a 47-22 lead after three quarters.

Cates finished with 23 points to lead Pea Ridge while Sydney Spears added 10. Reese Hamilton had 111 for Gravette (14-10, 5-4).

Berryville 50, Huntsville 44

Berryville outscored Huntsville 15-6 in the second quarter and held off the Lady Eagles for a 4A-1 Conference win in Bobcat Arena.

The big second quarter allowed the Lady Bobcats to turn a one-point lead into a 33-23 halftime cushion. Berryville then led 43-33 after three quarters and held off the Lady Eagles.

Hannah Youngblood had 10 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter for Berryville, while Faith Kelley added 12 and Taelar Tomlinson 10. Alissa Pillow scored 10 in the first quarter and led Huntsville with 14 points, followed by Mykenna Kirk with 12.

Valley Springs 73, Western Grove 36

Halle Miller had 23 points to lead Valley Springs to a nonconference victory over Western Grove.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to an early 25-16 lead and extended it to 35-24 at halftime and 55-34 after three quarters.

Macy Willis added 10 for Valley Springs.

Booneville 58, Danville 40

Leigh Swint went for 24 points, six rebounds and four steals Tuesday to pace unbeaten Booneville to a win over Danville.

With the win the Lady Bearcats (21-0, 11-0) clinched the top seed in the 3A-4. Alexis Franklin contributed to the win with 10 points and four steals.

Lydia Stanley led Danville (8-8, 6-3) with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Jalene Tolbert finished with 10 points.

Lamar 55, Jessieville 26

Kori Sanders scored 25 points and the Lamar Lady Warriors held Jessieville to just 10 second-half points while coasting to a win in 3A-5 play.

Lamar's Shae Taylor and Karley Williams finished with 12 and eight points, respectively.

Lamar (20-1, 10-1) will host Baptist Prep Friday.

Mountainburg 55, JC Westside 41

Haley Reed scored 25 points to power Mountainburg to a win over Johnson County Westside in 2A-4 play Tuesday.

Maggie Burrough and Jordan Watkins finished with 10 points each for the winners (19-4, 7-2).

The win came a day after a tough 53-51 loss to Acorn. Reed and Watkins had 16 and 12, respectively, in Monday's loss.

Lavaca 64, Future School 54

Rylie Green scored 24 points to pace Lavaca to a win over Future School in 2A-4 play.

Emerson Schaefer added 16 for the winners (12-11, 6-4). Katie May finished with 12 points.

Lavaca has won three in a row for the first time this season and six-of-eight overall.

Mansfield 64, Magazine 26

Sadie Roberts scored 19 points and pulled down five rebounds Tuesday to pace Mansfield to a blowout of Magazine.

The Lady Tigers (17-7, 8-2) have won four in a row and six of seven.

Kynslee Ward contributed 17 points and had five rebounds and four assists.

BOYS

Russellville 73, Alma 32

Donyae May and Grayson Sims scored 19 points each and the Russellville Cyclones for 26 turnovers during a 73-32 win over Alma Tuesday.

The Cyclones (14-7) finished the first round of 5A-West play tied with Vilonia and Siloam Springs with matching 6-1 records.

The Cyclones trailed 14-12 after Logan Taylor's 3-pointer before going on a 25-2 run to close the half.

Hunter McAlister led Alma (5-12, 2-5) with 19 points.

Berryville 69, Huntsville 58

Weston Teague had 17 points to lead four Berryville players in double figures, and the Bobcats clinched the 4A-1 Conference's East Division title with a victory over Huntsville in Bobcat Arena.

Berryville (21-4, 8-1) pulled away in the third quarter when it outscored Huntsville (12-7, 4-4) by a 21-11 margin and turned a two-point halftime lead into a 53-41 cushion.

Kade Davidson and Nate Allen had 16 points apiece for the Bobcats, while Jake Wilson added 11. Hayden Dotson had 27 points to lead Huntsville, while Mason Davidson added 17.

Gravette 39, Pea Ridge 35

Gravette had the upper hand in the first half and held off Pea Ridge for a 4A-1 Conference victory in Lion Arena.

The Lions held a slim 8-7 lead after one quarter and made it an 18-13 halftime cushion. The Blackhawks then pulled within 27-23 after three quarters.

Michael Duke led Gravette with 11 points, followed by Dakota Sizemore with 10. James Bledsoe had 12 points and Caleb Brewer 11 for Pea Ridge.

Subiaco 63, Clarksville 28

The Subiaco Academy Trojans appear to have righted the ship.

Jonathan Mercera scored 28 points to help lead the Trojans to a win over Clarksville in 4A-4 play. Ivan Martijin finished with 16.

The Trojans (12-6, 7-3) have won four in a row following a three-game losing skid. In all, Subiaco has won 10 of 13. They led Clarksville 40-18 at the half Tuesday night and limited the Panthers to just 11 second-half points.

Owen Ashlockled Clarksville with eight points. Braxton Payne had six, and Tobin Bush and Gage Reed finished with five and four points, respectively.

Bergman 73, Green Forest 55

Walker Patton had 20 points and Kaden Henson added a double-double as Bergman honored its seniors with a 3A-1 Conference win at home over Green Forest.

The Panthers (27-6, 7-2) set the tone with a 25-15 lead in the first quarter and extended that to a 39-26 halftime margin. Green Forest pulled within 51-43 to end the third quarter before Bergman put the game away.

Henson finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Marcus Bryant added 12 for the Panthers. Patton also had seven steals.

Elkins 45, West Fork 27

Aiden Underdown scored 25 points to lead Elkins past West Fork.

Elkins eased ahead after trailing West Fork 10-8 after one quarter in the low-scoring game. Elkins (19-4, 8-1) took the lead in the second quarter then held West Fork (11-10, 5-4) to without a point in the third quarter. The Elks then outscored the Tigers 20-12 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Waldron 57, Cossatot River 26

Matthew Tegtmeyer scored 13 points and Waldron doubled up Cossatot River in 3A-4 play.

Trengtn Hunt added 10 for the winners (16-7, 8-2).

Waldron currently leads Charleston by a game and Cedarville and Hackett by 1.5 games.

Danville 48, Booneville 46

Ethan Ellis dropped 15 points and the Danville Little Johns snapped an eight-game losing skid by squeezing past Booneville in 3A-4 play Tuesday.

Ayden Hilton and Lawson Wilkins finished with 11 and nine points, respectively, for the winners (4-18, 1-10).

Mason Goers led Booneville (11-11, 5-6) with 15 points. Raiden Ferguson and Colton Fisher each had 10 for the Bearcats.

Charleston 48, Paris 40

Brandon Scott scored 22 points to lead Charleston to a win over the Paris Eagles in 3A-4 play.

Jesse Wells led the Eagles (14-8, 6-5) with 12 points. Jude Simmons and Sam Muldrow added 10 points each.

Lamar 42, Jessieville 27

Bradlee Kemp continued his monster season with 21 points and nine rebounds in Lamar's win over Jessieville.

The Warriors (14-8, 10-2) have won five in a row and 13 of 16 overall.

Lane Miller and Dylan Mize added six points each for the Warriors. Miller added seven rebounds and Mize had six.

Cotter 61, Alpena 49

Jeffry Haynes scored 20 points to lead the Cotter Warriors to a conference win over Alpena.

Hudson Adams and Hayden Hutson finished with 16 and 13 points, respectively, for the winners. Cotter improves to i19-11 overall and 11-3 in conference play with the win.

Lavaca 67, Future School 43

Luke Watson and Kolby Glidewell combined for 30 points and Lavaca breezed to a 67-43 win over Future School.

Alex Hobbs and Drake Grantham scored 12 points each for the Golden Arrows (25-1).

Lavaca will carry a 22-game winning streak into Friday's 2A-4 clash with Acorn.

Lead Hill 77, Mount Judea 27

Lead Hill honored its seniors in a big way with a 1A-1 East victory over Mount Judea.

The Tigers were in control with a 21-2 lead after one quarter and a 38-11 halftime cushion. Lead Hill then continued the rout with a 31-6 run in the third quarter.

Dustin Turner had 20 points to lead the Tigers, while Cody Paul added 14.

Eureka Springs 105, Oark 40

All 11 Eureka Springs players scored and scored in bunches as the Highlanders blew past Oark in nonconference action.

Eureka Springs (25-3) led 32-14 after one quarter and 55-19 at halftime, when it was agreed to use the running clock for the entire second half. The Highlanders, though, extended their lead to 81-29 through three quarters and added 24 more points to surpass the century mark.

Matthew Lester scored 24 points in only 11 minutes of action to lead Eureka Springs, followed by Braden Gerth with 17, Mike Lester with 15 and Shane Holloway with 14. Holloway did his scoring with a 7-of-7 shooting performance, while Lester also had eight assists and nine steals.